Getting ahead of ‘travel lag’ and ‘jet lag’

With summer just around the corner, many Brits are setting their sights on far-flung adventures and long-distance getaways. Research shows eight of the top ten trending travel destinations for summer 2025 are located outside of Europe and almost one-third of Brits are interested in long-haul travel.

However, extended travel isn’t without its challenges. Long journeys often bring physical and mental strains, particularly in the form of travel lag and jet lag. Laura Busby, Commercial Director, Good Travel Management shares tips on how to remain fit and fine even with all the travel.

What is the difference between travel lag and jet lag?

Travel lag is the physical toll that travelling can take on the body, like prolonged sitting, disrupted sleep, or not staying properly hydrated. Jet lag results from disturbances to the body's internal circadian rhythm, which typically occurs when crossing several time zones.

What causes travel lag?

Hectic travel itineraries, lots of early wake-ups, disrupted sleep and travelling too often can take its toll.

And while it doesn’t get as much recognitions as jet lag, the transient stress and strain of travel can feel as exhausting as burnout.

Travel lag - unlike jet lag can be caused by any form of transport like planes, boats, trains and road trips.

The symptoms of travel lag

Chronic fatigue and feeling tired or drowsy during the day, even after getting adequate sleep.

Brain fog and difficulty focusing or remembering things

Physical symptoms like headaches, muscle aches and stomach issues

How to tackle it

If you find yourself frequently feeling drained after traveling, consider adding an extra day or two to your itinerary to allow for proper rest and recovery. For those who travel often for work, it may be worth discussing with your employer the option of spacing out business trips. This can give you more time to unwind and reset between journeys.

Frequent flyers should also try to align their sleep patterns with the time zone of their destination to help reset their internal clock. That said, if you're feeling especially exhausted, taking short 20-minute power naps can help recharge your energy levels without throwing off your sleep schedule.

Bring along healthy snacks like nuts, apples, or carrot sticks, and make sure to drink plenty of water. Limiting caffeine and alcohol intake can also improve your overall wellbeing.

What causes jet lag?

Jet lag occurs when your internal body clock— the circadian rhythm—is thrown off balance. This rhythm regulates your sleep-wake cycle by influencing the release of melatonin. Normally, it’s synced with natural signals like daylight and environmental cues. But when you cross multiple time zones quickly, your body can struggle to adapt, resulting in jet lag.

Anyone can experience jet lag, but certain factors can make it more likely:

Research shows that flying east tends to cause more severe jet lag than heading west, as it's harder for the body to adjust to a shorter day than a longer one

Missing out on sleep during red-eye or overnight flights can make symptoms worse

Frequent flyers, like pilots or business travellers are more prone to jet lag

Symptoms of jet lag

Difficulty sleeping at bedtime and waking up in the morning

Poor sleep quality

Changes in appetite

Nausea

Anxiety

How to tackle it

Jet lag cannot be entirely prevented, but there are things you can do to reduce its impact.

Make sure you're well-rested before your trip. In the days leading up to your departure, try gradually adjusting your sleep schedule—either going to bed and waking up a bit earlier or later—to better align with your new time zone.

Drink plenty of water during your flight and try to sleep when it’s night time at your destination.

On arrival, change your sleep schedule to the new time zone as quickly as possible and set an alarm to prevent oversleeping in the morning. Avoid sleeping during the day and try to get plenty of natural light by going outside. This will help your body clock to adjust.