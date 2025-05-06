Global Airlines appoints Knighthood Global as Advisors

Global Airlines has appointed Knighthood Global as strategic advisers to support the next stages of its development towards operations. Global Founder and CEO, James Asquith, will work closely with Knighthood industry veterans, James Hogan and James Rigney, who will provide key strategic advice and support, adding significant executive experience across Global’s finance and operations divisions, and supporting Global in raising finance. Knighthood will also become a shareholder in Global and will focus on the strategy for the next chapters of building the Global business, while progressing the UK AOC application.

Knighthood will also advise Global on building the required company, regulatory and operational infrastructure before expanding operations.

As CEO of Etihad Airways between 2006 and 2017, James Hogan led the launch of the airline’s flagship Airbus A380 aircraft in 2014 and the airline’s unique award-winning services.

Following an extensive interior overhaul and a comprehensive maintenance programme, the first owned Global A380, will shortly carry the first passengers with operating partner, Hi Fly.

Global intends to introduce further widebody aircraft in 2025 before announcing a timeline for scheduled operations. During the past year, Global has successfully inducted one A380 into service, and is now progressing with the acquisitions of further A380 aircraft scheduled for entry into service.

The appointment of the Knighthood Global team as key partners and strategic advisers to the board and executive team at Global highlights another key milestone in building the best team in aviation to drive the ambitious Global vision in the years ahead. As the first Global owned A380 prepares to take to the skies with its first passengers, the Global team and partners have achieved what many thought was impossible and are now focused on the next phase of development.