Gloria Guevara Sets Out Bold Vision for First 100 Days, Heralding A New Era of Tourism

Gloria Guevara, the leading candidate for Secretary-General of UN Tourism, has unveiled a decisive and inclusive plan for her first 100 days in office, centred around practical action and global collaboration. Her agenda aims to deliver real, measurable benefits for all member states and lay the foundations for a new era of tourism, one that is more sustainable, transparent and resilient to changing trends across the industry.

Under Guevara’s leadership the organisation will not only respond to today’s challenges but position UN Tourism as a modern, dynamic and effective organisation that delivers real value to all its stakeholders.

At the heart of Guevara’s 100-day roadmap are three strategic initiatives designed to align the global tourism sector around shared goals and unlock new opportunities across regions:

Global Task Force: Building a Shared Roadmap for the Future

Guevara will launch a Global Task Force to lead an intensive consultation process with UN Tourism member states and affiliate members. The initiative will identify the top priorities facing the global tourism sector and develop a Draft Global Action Plan to guide UN Tourism’s strategic focus and resource allocation.

This collaborative effort will be rooted in listening and engagement, ensuring that every region’s voice is heard. The aim is to build consensus and direction that benefits all members, from major destinations to smaller tourism economies.

“We need to be bold and inclusive, fast yet thoughtful. This is a unique moment to bring the global tourism community together behind a shared vision. The Global Action Plan will be our map for moving forward, built with and for our members,” Guevara said.

Investment Task Force: Unlocking Capital for Responsible Growth

Guevara’s plan also prioritises the establishment of an Investment Task Force to accelerate financing for sustainable tourism development. By identifying a portfolio of high-impact, investment ready projects, and engaging with sovereign wealth funds, development banks and private investors, she will convene a Global Investment Summit within her first year in office to match capital with opportunity.

The summit will be a global flagship event, promoting economic growth and encouraging long-term investment in tourism that is both responsible and resilient.

“Investment is essential to progress,” Guevara noted. “But it must be the right kind of investment guided by sustainability, community benefit, and long-term impact. This is how we build a tourism sector fit for the future.”

Climate & Environment Task Force: Launching a Global Sustainability Network

Recognising that climate change is the defining challenge of our time, Guevara will launch a Global Sustainability Network to advance environmentally responsible tourism practices worldwide. The initiative will connect destinations, businesses, and experts through a digital knowledge hub and a dedicated working group of founding members.

With a clear governance model and initial work plan, the network will support knowledge sharing, innovation, and measurable action to reduce tourism’s environmental footprint.

“Tourism must be part of the climate solution. This network will help us move beyond good intentions to practical, scalable action. It’s about empowering our members to adapt, lead and thrive,” said Guevara.

“This is the beginning of a new era of tourism — one that serves people, protects the planet, and creates prosperity for all,” Guevara said. “As the next Secretary General of UN Tourism, I will be fully focused on listening to our members and delivering meaningful results from day one. I call on Member States to vote for a new era in tourism so that together we can fulfil the potential of UN Tourism and our shared goals for the benefit of all,” said Gloria Guevara.