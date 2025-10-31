Goa to Showcase Regenerative Tourism, Culture and “Feels Like Goa” Campaign at WTM London 2025

The Department of Tourism is set to make a strong statement at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, scheduled from 4–6 November 2025, where it will highlight its pioneering Regenerative Tourism model alongside its much-anticipated year-end campaign, “Feels Like Goa.” The state’s participation this year will focus on showcasing Goa not just as a destination, but as a feeling, one defined by its people, culture, traditions, spirituality, and culinary heritage.

Speaking about Goa’s presence at WTM London 2025, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, said, “Goa has always held a special place in the hearts of travelers across the world. With our regenerative tourism approach and the ‘Feels Like Goa’ campaign, we are bringing back the essence of what makes Goa truly unique: its people, culture, traditions and soul. This is not just a campaign, but a tribute to the timeless memories that travelers carry with them. We want the world to rediscover Goa not just as a destination, but as a feeling, one that welcomes them home.”

Director of Tourism, Shri Kedar Naik, added, “We are committed to creating meaningful and regenerative tourism experiences that reflect Goa’s authentic identity. Our participation at WTM London 2025 and the launch of the ‘Feels Like Goa’ campaign represent a strategic step towards reviving travel sentiment while supporting local communities, traditions and businesses. This approach ensures that tourism benefits everyone, from travelers to local stakeholders, while preserving the soul of Goa.”

As India’s first state to officially adopt Regenerative Tourism, Goa’s vision goes beyond preservation to actively restore ecosystems, empower communities, and celebrate its cultural roots. This framework is anchored in four key pillars: People, Community, Environment and Economy. At WTM London, Goa will demonstrate how these pillars are shaping a more conscious, meaningful and future-ready tourism sector. The emphasis will be on Goa Beyond Beaches, from its spiritual trails and hinterland escapes to vibrant cultural festivals and authentic local experiences.

The participation will also focus on the “Feels Like Goa” campaign, a heartfelt tribute to the state’s timeless charm, festive spirit, and emotional connection with travelers across the globe. Designed as a celebration of nostalgia, culture, spirituality and regenerative experiences, the campaign aims to remind visitors that Goa is more than a destination; it is a feeling of warmth,

belonging and joy. It captures the essence of the year-end season in Goa, when the air is festive, the villages come alive, and every sunset and celebration tells a story.

Drawing attention to initiatives such as the Ekadasha Teertha Circuit, the focus will be to connect visitors with the state’s living traditions and spiritual heritage while ensuring that local communities benefit directly. The state will focus on promoting hinterland, wellness, adventure, spiritual and heritage tourism alongside its iconic coastline, reaffirming that Goa truly goes beyond beaches.

Furthermore, underlining its reputation as the culinary hub of India, Goa’s cuisine, shaped by centuries of cultural exchange, extends far beyond conventional expectations and offers a rich experience of festivals, culinary trails, traditional flavours and contemporary innovations. This focus on gastronomy reinforces Goa’s image as a destination where culture, tradition and taste converge.

Goa’s participation at WTM London 2025 will also provide an opportunity to showcase its future plans. These include strengthening community participation in tourism enterprises, empowering women and youth through local initiatives, promoting sustainable practices to regenerate natural habitats and protect biodiversity, and creating long-term economic resilience by spreading tourism benefits beyond the coast.

The Government of Goa has also laid the foundation for several key tourism infrastructure projects aimed at diversifying experiences and reinforcing Goa’s position as a multi-dimensional tourism hub. Among these are the Unity Mall, the Porvorim Town Square and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Digital Museum, all integral to the state’s broader vision of creating meaningful and immersive experiences that extend beyond its coastline.

Goa’s approach represents a new era in tourism: one where travellers return inspired, environments regenerate, cultures thrive, people live better and economies are more resilient. At WTM London 2025, Goa invites the world to experience Goa Beyond Beaches, to taste its cuisines, immerse in its cultures, explore its hinterlands, discover its spirituality and take away not just memories but a renewed sense of connection and responsibility.

As Goa gears up for the final months of the year, its participation at WTM London 2025 aims to reaffirm its leadership in regenerative and cultural tourism while welcoming travelers to reconnect with their most cherished memories.