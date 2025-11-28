Goa Tourism Concludes Roadshow in Bahrain

Goa Tourism successfully concluded its Bahrain Roadshow with an impressive turnout from the travel and tourism trade, prominent media representatives, airline partners, and members of the Goan diaspora. The Roadshow was graced by His Excellency Vinod K. Jacob, Ambassador of India to Bahrain, with key representation from Goa Tourism by Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, Minister for Tourism; Kuldeep Arolkar, Managing Director, GTDC, and Harish Satlekar, Marketing Manager, GTDC, along with Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism. The team presented Goa’s refreshed tourism positioning, which includes themes such as Nocto Tourism, Jet-Setting, and CalmCation, supported by the newly launched Feels Like Goa campaign that highlights the authenticity, emotion, and character of the destination.

Hon’ble Tourism Minister Shri Rohan A. Khaunte stated “Bahrain continues to be a strategic partner for Goa’s tourism expansion in the GCC. The strong turnout of the roadshow reflects the trust and interest this market has in Goa. With our new tourism themes, Nocto Tourism, Jet-Setting, and CalmCation, we are promoting destinations and experiences that resonate with modern travellers. We look forward to welcoming more guests from Bahrain in the coming season.”

The roadshow witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries from Bahrain’s travel and tourism sector, including Ms. Fatima Ahmed, President of the Association of Bahrain Travel and Tour Agents (ABTTA); Mr. Hussain Zaman, Country Manager for Gulf Air, the only airline offering direct connectivity between Goa and Bahrain; and Mr. Noel Fernandes, President of the Young Goans Club. Their presence added immense value to the evening. The two popular Goan dances, dekhni and corridinho, captivated the audience and received thunderous applause, further showcasing Goa’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Director of Tourism Shri Kedar Naik stated “The Bahrain market holds immense potential for Goa. Through Feels Like Goa, we are bringing forward a narrative centered on culture, cuisine, heritage, and immersive experiences. The interaction at the roadshow has reaffirmed that partnerships here are strong and growing. We look forward to deeper and more meaningful collaborations.”

Managing Director, GTDC, Shri Kuldeep Arolkar stated “At GTDC, we are strengthening our hospitality infrastructure and enhancing tourist services across Goa. Meeting the trade partners in Bahrain gave us the opportunity to showcase the improvements in our residencies and transport services. We are committed to offering reliable, comfortable, and upgraded facilities to visitors from Bahrain.”

A major highlight of the event was the Destination Presentation, which showcased specially curated films and updates on Goa’s diverse tourism experiences. The presentation covered beaches, heritage sites, festive traditions, cuisine, hinterland attractions, and new initiatives designed to elevate the visitor experience. Officials from Goa Tourism addressed the gathering and reaffirmed the State’s commitment to expanding collaborations with Bahrain and positioning Goa as a year-round experiential destination.

The evening featured a vibrant Goan folk dance performance that added colour and cultural depth to the program. The event concluded with a networking dinner where trade partners, media professionals, airline representatives, and members of the diaspora interacted with Goa Tourism officials, explored collaborative opportunities, and exchanged insights on travel patterns and expanding connectivity.

The Bahrain Roadshow is part of Goa Tourism’s larger initiative to strengthen its partnerships across the GCC region. Through sustained trade engagement, improved air connectivity, and a renewed focus on diversified experiences, Goa Tourism continues to position the State as a dynamic, year-round destination catering to a wide spectrum of international travellers.