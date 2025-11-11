Goa Tourism welcomes First UK charter arrivals of winter 2025–26

Goa welcomed the first charter flights operated by TUI Airways from the United Kingdom for the Winter Season 2025–26, marking the commencement of direct arrivals from Manchester and London Gatwick at Manohar International Airport (Mopa). The first charter from Manchester arrived on November 5 with 282 passengers, followed by the second charter from London Gatwick on November 6 carrying 288 passengers.

The charter services operated under the supervision of Freedom Holidays Pvt. Ltd., further enhanced international access to Goa. With direct connectivity from Manchester Airport (MAN) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) to Manohar International Airport (GOX), Mopa, the State is better positioned to host travellers seeking cultural immersion, wellness, spiritual tourism, adventure, and nature-based experiences.

Welcoming the arrivals, Rohan A. Khaunte, said: “The start of the charter season by TUI Airways reflects the continued interest Goa enjoys among travellers from the United Kingdom. As we expand our global reach, our endeavour is to offer experiences rooted in cultural ethos while supporting local communities and sustainable growth. We look forward to a promising season ahead.”

Director of Tourism, Kedar Naik, added: “This development further strengthens international travel in Goa. We remain committed to working with partners to deliver a smooth, responsible, and enriching experience for visitors.”

This collaboration reinforces Goa’s growing appeal as a preferred long-haul destination and elevates opportunities for cultural exchange and community-centred tourism development. The Department of Tourism continues to extend support to ensure a seamless arrival experience and promote Goa as a welcoming, year-round destination.

