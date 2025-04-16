Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) launched its new scheduled service to Zhangjiajie on Tuesday, 15th April, right after the inaugural flight of its direct Hong Kong-Guilin route.

Much like the Guilin route, the one to Zhangjiajie further strengthens GBA’s network in Mainland China, raising its total to five destinations.

The new service flies thrice a week, running between Hong Kong and Zhangjiajie.

Supporting a new route

Accompanied by representatives of the GBA management, Airport Authority Hong Kong’s assistant manager for hub development Raymond Wong came to support the new route.

Wong and other executives warmly welcomed passengers and aircrew of the first flight at Hong Kong International Airport.

The flight arrived at Zhangjiajie Hehua International Airport around 11:30pm, and a ceremony was held at the apron of the Zhangjiajie airport earlier today, 16th April.

Zhangjiajie Municipal People’s Government deputy secretary-general Li Cizhong and GBA ground services manager Stanley Kan joined other distinguished guests in celebrating the inaugural flight scheduled to head to Hong Kong at 8am.