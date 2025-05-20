Travel Daily Media

Hail International Airport set for expansion

Hopes to accommodate 2.2mln passengers a year

Airports
Saudi Arabia

Representative Image, Photo of passengers waiting for flight. Image used for illustrative purpose. Getty Images

 

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics is working to expand Hail International Airport with increasing its capacity to more than 2.2 million passengers annually. This is part of a comprehensive development project aimed at developing air transport infrastructure in the northern part of Saudi Arabia and enhancing the efficiency of vital facilities in the region.

This was revealed by Director General of the General Administration of Privatization at the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saud Al-Arifi while attending a dialogue session titled “Investment opportunities in the transport and logistics sector” at the Hail Forum. He said that the project represents a key pillar of the ministry’s plan to transform Hail into an integrated logistics center. As informed by a news report in the Saudi Gazette

Al-Arifi said that the ministry, in cooperation with the Hail Region Development Authority, is also working on a massive logistics center project spanning an area exceeding 374,000 square meters. This project aims to serve supply chains and facilitate the movement of goods between various Saudi regions, he said.

Work is underway on a roadside services development project to provide integrated facilities that meet the needs of travelers and support the safety and efficiency of regional roads. These projects are in line with Hail’s geographical position as a central hub connecting the north, center, and west, enhancing its ability to play a pivotal role in the future of transportation and logistics services in the Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that Hail International Airport is only 60 minutes away from 11 Arab capitals and 200 minutes away from Central Europe. This is a geographical advantage that has qualified the airport as a major hub for logistics services.

Hail International Airport, Saudi

