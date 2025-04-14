Thailand’s leading travel companies continue to be a driving force behind the growth of the nation’s vibrant tourism industry, long celebrated for its world-class hospitality, diverse attractions, and service excellence.

To honour those redefining excellence in the travel and tourism landscape, the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Thailand is set to spotlight the top companies, initiatives, and innovations that are setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Presented by Travel Daily Media, this prestigious awards programme celebrates Thailand’s most outstanding hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators, travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology initiatives.

Whether leading through inventive solutions, sustainable practices, or exceptional service delivery, the awards celebrate key industry players and initiatives that embody excellence across the realms of travel, leisure, and hospitality.

Amongst the distinguished winners from last year’s TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Thailand was Thai Airways International, which won Guest Experience of the Year for its Taste of THAI Tales project. With this initiative, Thai Airways International redefined in-flight dining through a culturally rich and sustainably sourced gastronomic journey curated by renowned chef Bo Duangporn Songvisava.

“This award is a testament of our shared vision and passion for excellence. As you know, Thai Airways now, we are going through a tough time, but we never stop. We keep going and we will come back. Thank you for giving this recognition to us,” said Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways International.

Are you leading the way in travel and tourism? Don’t miss your chance to shine. Submit your entries from 14 April 2025 to 18 July 2025 and join us in Thailand on 16 October 2025 for a night of industry celebration.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Thailand is presented by Travel Daily Media. To view the full list of last year’s winners, click here.

For more details on the awards programme, you may contact Jane Patiag at +(65) 3158 1386 ext. 217 or awards@traveldailymedia.com.