Holiday Inn Express Kolkata New Town opens with 113 keys

IHG Hotels & Resorts, announces the opening of Holiday Inn Express Kolkata New Town, further expanding its footprint in India. Located in the buzzing New Town area of Rajarhat, known for its IT and business hubs, the hotel is designed to provide comfort and convenience for modern travellers.

Holiday Inn Express is all about making travel smart and simple. With 113 stylish rooms, the new hotel promises a hassle-free stay packed with essential amenities, helping guests feel refreshed, recharged, and ready for the day ahead.

Guests can enjoy the signature Express Start Breakfast, included in their stay, with options ranging from healthy to hearty. For those in a hurry, the Grab & Go breakfast is perfect for a quick bite. Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi keeps guests connected, and a 24-hour Fitness Centre ensures fitness routines aren’t skipped while travelling.

Each room is thoughtfully designed with blackout curtains, cozy bedding, and a refreshing power shower for a great night’s sleep. Flexible workspaces, flat-screen TVs with content mirroring abilities, and plenty of USB ports make it easy for guests to work or relax as needed.

Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said “We’re excited to bring Holiday Inn Express to Kolkata’s New Town. This opening highlight our commitment to providing smart, seamless stays for today’s travellers. Being in the heart of a thriving business hub, we’re confident the hotel will cater perfectly to the needs of both corporate and leisure visitors.”

Ashish Jakhanwala, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO, of SAMHI Hotels Ltd., added “We are proud to announce the opening of our latest hotel in Kolkata, a testament to our commitment to growing our portfolio of high-quality hotels in key markets. Our investment in the HIEX brand is driven by our vision to build a platform of high-quality and highly relevant products to key markets across India. This hotel also marks our first hotel in the Eastern part of India and an established market like Kolkata.”

The hotel is conveniently located near popular attractions like Eco Park and just a short drive from Kolkata’s bustling city centre, making it an ideal base for exploring the city.

Holiday Inn Express is IHG’s largest and fastest-growing brand worldwide, with over 3,200 hotels open and 644 more on the way. Guests booking directly at ihg.com can also sign up for IHG One Rewards, offering exclusive perks and added value.