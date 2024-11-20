Global business leaders, policymakers and innovators are currently in Asia’s world city for Hong Kong Maritime Week (HKMW) 2024 which began Sunday, 17th November, and runs until Saturday, 23rd November.

This annual flagship event features conferences, exhibitions and networking activities under the broad theme of Navigating to a Greener Future.

With over 50 industry and public events hosted by more than 80 marine organisations, this year’s HKMW attracted about 14,500 local, Mainland and international maritime professionals.

An opportunity to reinforce Hong Kong’s status in the industry

HKMW is also an opportunity for Hong Kong’s maritime industry to demonstrate its commitment to reinforcing its status as an international maritime centre as it expands its high-end maritime service offerings which were underscored in last month’s Policy Address.

Among the key policy areas mentioned in the address are the development of high value-added maritime services and developing the city as a green maritime centre.

Speaking at the Hong Kong Global Maritime Trade Summit on Monday, 18th November, the territory’s secretary for transport and logistics Lam Sai-hung presented the city’s latest achievements in the sector.

According to Lam: “Hong Kong is the first flag administration to introduce a green incentive scheme offering cash reward for Hong Kong registered ships attaining rating A or B in the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s carbon intensity indicator.”

Lam also declared that Hong Kong would step up partnerships with Mainland and overseas institutions in nurturing maritime manpower and talent through more collaborated training and talent exchange programmes, with a view to nurturing high-quality talent.

On 15th November, prior to the opening of the event, the Hong Kong SAR government promulgated its Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering and will take forward the related infrastructural development such as green maritime fuel bunker terminals, promote port emissions reduction, offer incentives to encourage green maritime fuel usage, cooperate with neighbouring ports and set up green shipping corridors with major partners.