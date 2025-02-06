Hook Island, a jewel within the breathtaking Whitsunday Islands, is embarking on an extraordinary transformation, unveiling plans for a world-class eco-lodge that will set a bold new standard for sustainable luxury travel in Australia.

Expected to open in 2027, this breathtaking destination will be as wild as it is welcoming, inviting guests to reconnect with Hook Island’s rugged beauty and rediscover a sense of boundless wonder and adventure.

Epochal Hotels’ CEO Glenn Piper, alongside a small group of dedicated investors, acquired the leasehold in 2022 with the vision of restoring this paradise which was left severely impacted by cyclones.

Now, the island’s 9.3 hectares are poised for a remarkable revival. Once complete, the eco-lodge will be home to 39 thoughtfully designed biophilic cabins, an arrival pavilion, two distinctive dining experiences, forest eco pools, wellness spaces and a range of adventure activities – all inspired by the island’s landscapes and pristine waters.

Piper said: “Hook Island is a truly spectacular part of the world – its raw beauty deserves a sanctuary that both preserves and celebrates every facet of its charm. Our vision is bold: to create an experience that redefines luxury travel through a deep, authentic and wild-spirited connection to nature.”

He continued: “This project has been a labor of love; we’ve poured our hearts into blending thoughtful design with a profound respect for the island’s heritage and delicate ecosystem. After being closed for more than a decade, we can’t wait to soon welcome overnight guests and day visitors alike to experience its magic firsthand”.

A New Era of Sustainable Luxury and Adventure

Piper, in collaboration with globally renowned design firm Luxury Frontiers, has designed the resort to embody “barefoot luxury”.

Specializing in sustainable and immersive resorts around the globe (Madwaleni River Lodge in South Africa, Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort in Mexico, and Nayara Tented Camp in Costa Rica), Luxury Frontiers have embraced a “Nature Taught” philosophy, with biophilic design principles that blend sculptural forms, vibrant colors and sustainable materials.

The architecture draws inspiration from nature, grounding the resort seamlessly within its surroundings. Inside, the interiors will reflect Hook Island’s vibrant palette—from earthy browns, greens, and ocean blues at the entrance to a vivid array of colors inspired by the island’s birds, coral, and marine life.

Six unique accommodation types will be nestled across forest and beachfront settings, each with its own distinctive interior design.

Key amenities will include:

Arrival Pavilion – Welcoming guests to the island with sweeping architectural lines that reflect Hook Island’s natural beauty.

– Welcoming guests to the island with sweeping architectural lines that reflect Hook Island’s natural beauty. Explorer’s Lounge – A storytelling hub capturing Hook Island’s history.

– A storytelling hub capturing Hook Island’s history. Beach Club – A social center with an all-day dining restaurant, bar, outdoor fire pit, pool and lounging deck overlooking Hook Passage.

– A social center with an all-day dining restaurant, bar, outdoor fire pit, pool and lounging deck overlooking Hook Passage. Nordic Cycle Forest Spa and Eco Pool – A tranquil, forest-inspired retreat for relaxation.

– A tranquil, forest-inspired retreat for relaxation. Clifftop Fine-Dining Restaurant – An avant-garde dining destination perched on a dramatic clifftop with sweeping views of Stingray Bay. Here, guests will embark on a culinary journey that redefines untamed luxury, savoring the finest local produce amid the raw beauty of nature.

– An avant-garde dining destination perched on a dramatic clifftop with sweeping views of Stingray Bay. Here, guests will embark on a culinary journey that redefines untamed luxury, savoring the finest local produce amid the raw beauty of nature. Lounge, Yoga Pavilion and Kids Adventure Club – Family-friendly spaces designed to encourage exploration and relaxation for all ages. Nature play will be encouraged for young guests, fostering a love for the outdoors and respect for the island’s environment.

Graeme Labe, Managing Partner and Chief Design Officer of Luxury Frontiers, said: “We are privileged to help bring this responsible eco-tourism destination to life. We’re revitalizing a beautiful location with a design ethos that aligns with an inspired vision for purposeful, adventurous travel. The design is grounded in the island’s natural, social, and historical elements to create an authentic sense of place.”

A commitment to conservation and sustainable tourism

Spanning 58 square kilometers, Hook Island lies within the iconic Great Barrier Reef and is home to lush forests, secluded beaches and diverse ecosystems. In keeping with their commitment to conservation, Piper and his team are working closely with leading consultants to ensure the development aligns with the island’s ecological needs.

Cyclone-resistant, modular architecture will blend harmoniously with the island’s natural contours, while extensive tree surveys have guided building placements to preserve native plants and habitats, further reinforcing its wild character.

Development will take a phased approach to minimize its footprint, with comprehensive measures in place to prevent erosion, manage waste and reduce noise pollution. Once open, daily operations will emphasize water-efficient systems, recycled wastewater irrigation and eco-friendly appliances to sustain resources.

Andrew Powell MP, Minister for the Environment and Tourism, welcomed the announcement: “We know we have some of the world’s most spectacular islands and this development will allow visitors from around Queensland, Australia and the globe to experience this natural beauty up close. After experiencing the natural wonders of Queensland, we know visitors will become passionate advocates to protect these fantastic areas.”

Amanda Camm MP, Member for Whitsunday and QLD State Minister, said: “It’s an exciting project – our beautiful natural assets in the Whitsundays are under-utilized, and as the local member I look forward to working with the proponent to progress this innovative proposal.”

Earlier this year, Hook Island was awarded a grant from The Department of Tourism and Sport’s (DTS) Growing Future Tourism (GFT) Fund, a program generating new tourism opportunities in Queensland.