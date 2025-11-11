Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2026: PhocusWire

PhocusWire announced its Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2026, highlighting the companies redefining how the world moves, books and experiences travel in an age of economic uncertainty and rapid artificial intelligence transformation.

Despite two years of contracting venture funding, innovation in travel continues to surge. According to Phocuswright research, 95% of travel startups are either using AI or actively exploring its use, signaling a decisive shift toward AI-native business models. This wave of leaner, faster and more focused startups is transforming the competitive landscape, even as investors and incumbents recalibrate for a new era.

“The startups on this year’s Hot 25 list represent the next wave of category leaders,” said Mitra Sorrells, SVP, Content, PhocusWire and Phocuswright. “We’re seeing the foundation of travel’s next generation being built right now. AI has leveled the technical playing field, so the real differentiators are vision, execution and reach.”

Since launching the annual series in 2018, PhocusWire has tracked 175 early-stage companies across all travel verticals and regions. The 2026 cohort includes startups from Asia Pacific, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the United States and Latin America, selected for their innovation, market potential and diverse leadership.

The combined PhocusWire-Phocuswright editorial and research teams began evaluating more than 150 candidates in July, narrowing the list to 25 that best embody the next phase of travel innovation. Of these, 10 were founded in just the past two years, while many others emerged from the pandemic with sharper missions and resilient models. At least 15 companies in the 2026 list rely heavily on AI as a core component of their business strategies.

The Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2026 underscores the creativity and determination powering travel’s next evolution—and the industry’s continued ability to adapt, invest and reinvent in the face of change.

These are the Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2026: