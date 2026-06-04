 Hotels are undermining their own corporate rates

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Hotels
China

Nowadays, when staying at corporate-negotiated hotels, the front desk increasingly asks a familiar question: how can you prove you work for this company?” said a friend who has worked in travel management for many years.

 She recalled a case where a colleague checked into a corporate-rate hotel and was asked to present a company ID or business card. However, for security reasons, the companys ID badges did not include the company name, and business cards were no longer essential in daily operations.

 As a result, a director-level employee found himself standing at the hotel front desk, suddenly unsure how to prove which company he actually belonged to.

 This scene is, of course, somewhat ironic. But what truly matters is not whether the front desk is strict about identity verification. It is what this reveals underneath: the pricing system of corporate hotel agreements is increasingly being bypassed.

 This is not simply an operational issue at the front desk, nor is it just about whether guests can prove their identity. It points to something deeper: the agreed-rate system that should be jointly upheld by corporations, hotels, property-level sales teams, and travel management platforms is, in practice, being gradually eroded.

 As one sales director from an international hotel brand put it very directly: for individual properties, what weighs most heavily is not the group-level pricing framework, but monthly occupancy, quarterly revenue, and on-the-ground performance targets. Once a business traveler has already checked in, or has established a relationship with the hotel, front-line sales naturally start thinking: could this guest be retained directly for the next stay?

 And so a familiar scene across the industry emerges: sales staff add the traveler on WeChat, hand over a business card, and say, Next time, you can contact me directly. I can offer you a more flexible, and possibly better, rate.

 There is, of course, a practical logic behind this. In particular, for companies operating under global chain agreements, there are cases in certain Chinese cities, during certain periods, where real-time market rates can actually fall below the contracted corporate rates. Property-level sales teams, who are closer to local market pricing dynamics, have greater pricing flexibility. Under commercial pressure, offering a lower rate than the corporate agreement is not difficult to understand.

 The problem is that once such pricing moves outside the corporate-approved channels and booking systems, what is affected is not just the price of a single stay. It begins to undermine the very foundation of the entire corporate rate program.

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Categories:China | Hotels
Tag:Travel Daily China

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Hotels are undermining their own corporate rates

Nowadays, when staying at corporate-negotiated hotels, the front desk increasingly asks a familiar question: how can you prove you work for this company?” said a friend who has worked in travel management for many years.

 She recalled a case where a colleague checked into a corporate-rate hotel and was asked to present a company ID or business card. However, for security reasons, the companys ID badges did not include the company name, and business cards were no longer essential in daily operations.

 As a result, a director-level employee found himself standing at the hotel front desk, suddenly unsure how to prove which company he actually belonged to.

 This scene is, of course, somewhat ironic. But what truly matters is not whether the front desk is strict about identity verification. It is what this reveals underneath: the pricing system of corporate hotel agreements is increasingly being bypassed.

 This is not simply an operational issue at the front desk, nor is it just about whether guests can prove their identity. It points to something deeper: the agreed-rate system that should be jointly upheld by corporations, hotels, property-level sales teams, and travel management platforms is, in practice, being gradually eroded.

 As one sales director from an international hotel brand put it very directly: for individual properties, what weighs most heavily is not the group-level pricing framework, but monthly occupancy, quarterly revenue, and on-the-ground performance targets. Once a business traveler has already checked in, or has established a relationship with the hotel, front-line sales naturally start thinking: could this guest be retained directly for the next stay?

 And so a familiar scene across the industry emerges: sales staff add the traveler on WeChat, hand over a business card, and say, Next time, you can contact me directly. I can offer you a more flexible, and possibly better, rate.

 There is, of course, a practical logic behind this. In particular, for companies operating under global chain agreements, there are cases in certain Chinese cities, during certain periods, where real-time market rates can actually fall below the contracted corporate rates. Property-level sales teams, who are closer to local market pricing dynamics, have greater pricing flexibility. Under commercial pressure, offering a lower rate than the corporate agreement is not difficult to understand.

 The problem is that once such pricing moves outside the corporate-approved channels and booking systems, what is affected is not just the price of a single stay. It begins to undermine the very foundation of the entire corporate rate program.

Read English Version

Categories:China | Hotels
Tag:Travel Daily China

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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