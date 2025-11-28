Hyatt Announces Plans to Triple Number of Hyatt Properties in Portugal by 2027 

As Portugal prepares to welcome a record-breaking number of visitors this year, Hyatt Hotels Corporation unveils an ambitious expansion plan with four new hotels set to debut across the country over the next two years. Building on the success of recent Hyatt hotel openings in Lisbon and Madeira, Hyatt will continue to expand its brand footprint in key business hubs, sought-after holiday destinations and emerging cultural hotspots in Portugal.

“Portugal continues to be a key focus for Hyatt’s brand growth in Southern Europe. Combining rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes and modern infrastructure, the country is increasingly attractive to both leisure and business travelers,” said Helena Burstedt, regional vice president, development, Iberia, Hyatt. “With a growing focus on iconic lifestyle brands in Lisbon like Andaz and The Standard, our Lifestyle Portfolio sets the benchmark for immersive hospitality, delivering bold design, vibrant dining, and unique cultural programming. As Portugal matures as a market in the hospitality and residential investment space, we are excited to expand our portfolio and bring our diverse portfolio of brands to more destinations that matter to our guests, members and owners.”

Portugal’s evolving hospitality and residential investment landscape has sparked a surge in foreign investment, making it an ideal location for Hyatt's thoughtful and targeted growth strategy. Hyatt continues to meet the increasing demand for high-quality accommodations and elevated guest experiences, including the upcoming openings of two of its lifestyle brands – Andaz and The Standard – further establishing Hyatt as a lifestyle hospitality leader and key player in the capital’s evolving hotel sector.

Andaz Lisbon: Expected to open in Q1 2026 and set to mark the brand’s debut in Portugal, Andaz Lisbon will capture the vibrant rhythm and layered soul of a city where tradition and modernity move in harmony. The hotel’s 170 rooms and suites will reflect Lisbon’s creative spirit, weaving contemporary craft with local artistry into every detail. At Luzzi, the rooftop restaurant and terrace lounge, Lusitanian cuisine will be reimagined through a modern lens, while the Andaz Lounge will invite guests to gather over street-food-inspired dishes, artisan cocktails, and Portuguese craft beers. Wellness will be woven throughout, from a state-of-the-art fitness center to quiet spaces designed for pause and renewal. Each moment will feel cinematic, celebrating both the city’s creative energy and the distinct character of every guest.

The Standard, Lisbon: Expected to open in 2026, The Standard, Lisbon will transform the historic Palácio Santa Clara into a stage for culture, connection, and unscripted freedom. Perched above Alfama’s winding streets, this bold addition to The Standard brand’s European collection will merge heritage with a spirit of possibility, intimate yet theatrical, timeless yet alive. Its 197 rooms and suites, rooftop terrace, spa, and gardens are being designed not simply as spaces, but as backdrops for experience—each charged with potential. The vision—brought to life through Verena Haller and Jaime Hayon’s creative partnership—embodies a conversation between art and life: unpredictable, poetic, undeniably human. With sweeping views that frame Lisbon like scenes from a film, The Standard, Lisbon will be both a love letter to Portugal’s cultural heartbeat and a declaration of what hospitality becomes when it dares to imagine more.

The Hyatt Regency brand is also set to bolster its footprint in Portugal with the planned opening of Hyatt Regency Vilamoura, while expanding to other Portuguese-speaking regions, including Cape Verde, with Hyatt Regency Cape Verde Sal.

Hyatt Regency Vilamoura Algarve: Located near the renowned Vilamoura Marina and championship golf courses, the hotel will offer over 250 rooms and suites, catering to the region’s growing sports tourism appeal. Guests can enjoy refreshing dining venues, a stylish central bar, and expansive outdoor areas designed for relaxation and socializing.

Hyatt Regency Cape Verde Sal: Expected to mark the first Hyatt hotel in the Cape Verde archipelago, the hotel will be located on the island of Sal, celebrated for its pristine beaches and vibrant culture. Designed for both leisure and business travelers, the property will offer elevated hospitality and spaces that encourage relaxation and connection to the island's natural beauty.

These planned openings build upon Hyatt’s growing portfolio in the region, following the opening Hyatt Regency Lisbon in 2022. Hyatt Regency Lisbon offers a stylish riverside stay in Belém with spacious rooms, a rooftop bar and easy access to the city’s cultural landmarks.