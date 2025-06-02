Hyatt announces “Unscripted by Hyatt”

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Unscripted by Hyatt, the newest brand in its growing Essentials portfolio. Designed for travellers who value the essentials and prefer spontaneity over structure, Unscripted by Hyatt hotels will bring to life a flexible, collection-style approach where each property reflects its own identity and local flavour yet remains unmistakably Hyatt in quality and care.

With over 40 hotels globally in active discussions to join the brand, the Unscripted by Hyatt brand offers independent properties and small portfolios a light-touch operating model and flexible brand standards—empowering owners to maintain their unique identity and positioning while benefiting from Hyatt’s global scale, including the award-winning World of Hyatt loyalty program, now more than 56 million members strong.

“The Unscripted by Hyatt brand gives owners a flexible path to join the Hyatt system while still delivering the high-quality, dependable experience guests expect from Hyatt,” said Dan Hansen, Head of Americas Development, Hyatt. “By joining the growing World of Hyatt loyalty program, owners benefit from our powerful network where an innovative new brand like Unscripted by Hyatt widens our guest and customer reach and strengthens the value of the whole Hyatt system.”

Hyatt’s focus on its Essentials portfolio is part of its insights-led evolution to deepen and enrich experiences for guests and owners within five distinct brand portfolios. As Hyatt scales its select service offerings within its Essentials portfolio, it is simultaneously expanding its Lifestyle and Luxury portfolios to grow in more markets, with more members, for more stay occasions.

Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio grows room count by more than 11% as of the end of first quarter 2025 compared to the same period last year

Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio continues to set the standard for immersive, design-driven hospitality. Known for bold design, vibrant dining, and unique cultural programming, the Lifestyle portfolio added more than 30 new properties and 3,500 rooms between the first quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025, including exciting openings and the acquisition of Standard International’s brands.

The Standard, The StandardX and Bunkhouse Hotels are generating strong demand from guests, group customers, and owners alike as Hyatt increases its lifestyle offerings. Additionally, World of Hyatt members can now earn and redeem points at most The Standard and The StandardX hotels, including locations like New York, Ibiza, London, and Bangkok – bringing even more global lifestyle experiences into the program.

The recent formation of Hyatt’s Lifestyle Group, led by Amar Lalvani, President & Creative Director, is focused on enhancing Hyatt’s leading position in the lifestyle segment. The Lifestyle portfolio has a number of exciting openings ahead, with Andaz Nagoya recently signed and coming at a to-be-announced date, as well as the following hotels set to open through 2026:

Thompson Miami Beach (expected to open in Q3 2025) is located just steps from the beach and the famed Lincoln Road shopping scene. With 147 stylish rooms, Thompson Miami Beach will offer a chic interior and suites by internationally acclaimed designer Gulla Jónsdóttir.

Luxury offerings continue strong momentum driven by demand for experiences and branded residences

Hyatt’s growing Luxury portfolio invites guests to experience a curated assortment of brands that span cultural immersion, transformational wellbeing, residential modern elegance, and more. With brands like Park Hyatt which combines sophistication with understated luxury, the culturally rich and environmentally conscious Alila, and the compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind luxury hotels in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt’s Luxury portfolio continues to see strong, sustained demand from guests and owners alike.

At the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the number of rooms in the Luxury portfolio has grown by more than 5%. This momentum continues with upcoming and exciting planned openings for the portfolio through 2026 including:

Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol Hotel & Residences (expected to open in summer 2025) will introduce the Park Hyatt brand to Mexico with a 59,000-square-foot wellness complex and 163 guestrooms and suites across two miles of coastline in the exclusive Cabo del Sol enclave.

As an extension of Hyatt’s luxury growth, Hyatt is also seeing increasing demand for its branded residences – one of the fastest growing segments of luxury real estate globally. Hyatt’s growing branded residential portfolio includes brands like Park Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Andaz, The Standard, Miraval, and more.

“Born from Hyatt’s luxury expertise, Hyatt’s branded residential portfolio offers extraordinary living experiences with Hyatt’s globally renowned brands in the world’s most desirable destinations,” said Tina Necrason, Global Head of Branded Residential, Hyatt. “Each residence reflects the brand’s unique identity – reimagined for private ownership where hotel-inspired living meets every-day needs and desires.”