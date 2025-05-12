Hyatt expands South Asia presence with Grand Hyatt Indore

Hyatt hit a milestone in its ongoing expansion in South Asia with the signing of the Grand Hyatt Indore today, 12th May.

The global hospitality management firm inked an agreement for the new landmark luxury development with Krivish Hospitality Private Limited.

The hotel will be developed on an emerging 11.5-acre site and marks a significant milestone in Hyatt’s continued expansion of its portfolio in high-growth markets.

At the same time, this brings the Grand Hyatt brand to the vibrant city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.

In the heart of an emergent city

Strategically located in one of the growing cities, Grand Hyatt Indore will feature 250 well-appointed rooms and suites, five signature food and beverage concepts, and an expansive meetings and events space spanning over 53,000 square feet (5,000 square metres), including a grand 27,986-square-foot (2,600-square-metre) ballroom.

Upon opening, Grand Hyatt Indore will embody the brand’s signature grandeur, exceptional service, and immersive experiences.

As such, it will offer global travellers and local guests a seamless blend of luxury hospitality and world-class business amenities under one roof.

Designed to cater to both business and leisure travelers, the hotel will offer a comprehensive range of recreational amenities, including a spa, fitness center, swimming pool, and dedicated entertainment areas for children, teens, and adults.

A game-changer

According to Hyatt vice-president for development in India and Southwest Asia Dhruva Rathore: “We are delighted to announce plans for Grand Hyatt Indore, the economic center of Madhya Pradesh. The signing of Grand Hyatt Indore underscores our commitment to expanding Hyatt’s luxury portfolio in key destinations across India.”

Rathore added that with its exceptional location and world-class amenities, the new hotel will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Central India.

Likewise, Krivish Hospitality director Sanjay Shukla remarked: “We are thrilled to work with Hyatt to bring the Grand Hyatt brand to Indore. This association reflects our shared vision of delivering world-class hospitality experiences.Grand Hyatt Indore will be a game-changer for the city, offering a sophisticated blend of luxury, comfort, and splendor, while also catering to the growing demand forelevated accommodations.”