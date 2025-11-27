IAPCO delivers EDGE Seminar in Jakarta

The International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO) has returned to Indonesia this week with a Hosted EDGE Seminar taking place in Jakarta from 26-28 November 2025. The three-day programme is being co-hosted by Pacto-Convex and the Tourism Indonesia Chamber of Commerce (KADIN Indonesia), in collaboration with the newly opened Nusantara International Convention Exhibition (NICE) PIK2.

The seminar marks an important milestone for the region, building on IAPCO’s long history of supporting the professional development of Indonesia’s meetings and events sector. Indonesia has been a key focus point for IAPCO’s global education mission since the late 1980s, with the association delivering training programmes in subsequent years.

Designed and led by the IAPCO Training Academy, the Hosted EDGE Seminar features an engaging, practice-oriented curriculum combining interactive learning with real-world application.

Participants have the opportunity to strengthen their capabilities in managing international events through content centred on the latest global standards, emerging industry trends, and practical tools essential for staying competitive in the global meeting and business events industry.

Reflecting on the opportunities for the region, Stephen Noble, Chair of the IAPCO Training Academy said: “Delivering IAPCO education in Indonesia is about more than sharing global best practice, it’s about unlocking local potential and empowering event professionals to lead with confidence on the world stage.”

The Jakarta seminar reinforces IAPCO’s commitment to capacity building and long-term professional growth for PCOs across the APAC region.

Through collaboration with leading national organisations and a state-of-the-art new venue, IAPCO aims to strengthen Indonesia’s business events community and deepen its connection to the global meetings industry.