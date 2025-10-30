IATA: Global air cargo sector marks seventh consecutive month of growth

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released its global air cargo market data for September 2025, showing a seventh consecutive month of growth for the sector.

Based on the latest findings, global air cargo demand in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs) was up 2.9 percent from September 2024.

Capacity in available cargo tonne-kilometres (ACTKs), on the other hand, was up three percent from where it was last year.

As IATA director general Willie Walsh reports: “Buried in that growth is a significant alteration of trade patterns as US tariff policies, including the ending of de minimis exemptions, kick in. On one side of the equation, a decline in North America-Asia demand has set in over the last five months. But this has been more than compensated for with strong growth within Asia and on routes linking Asia to Europe, Africa and the Middle East. While many had feared an unwinding of global trade, we are instead seeing air cargo adapting successfully to serve shifting market demands.”

IATA’s monthly report took several factors into consideration; namely:

How the global goods trade grew by 3.7 percent year-on-year in August;

An increase of 5.4 percent in jet fuel prices in September despite lower oil prices, driven by a tighter diesel market, which doubled the crack spread year-on-year; and

Renewed strength in the global manufacturing sentiment as the PMI rose for a second straight month to reach 51.3; likewise, new export orders improved slightly to 49.6 but remained below the 50-point expansion threshold, reflecting ongoing caution amid tariff uncertainty.

Global air cargo market performance in September

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 6.8 percent year-on-year growth in air cargo demand in September. Capacity increased by 4.8 percent year-on-year;

North American carriers saw a 1.2 percent year-on-year decrease in growth for air cargo in September. Capacity decreased by 1.5 percent year-on-year;

European carriers saw a 2.5 percent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September. Capacity increased 4.4 percent year-on-year;

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 0.6 percent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September. Capacity increased by 5.5 percent year-on-year.

Latin American carriers saw a 2.2 percent year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in September, the slowest growth of all regions. Capacity increased by 3.1 percent year-on-year; and

African airlines saw a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September, the strongest rise of all regions. Capacity increased by 7.4 percent year-on-year.

With regard to trade lane growth, air freight volumes in September 2025 increased across most major trade corridors. Europe–Asia and Within Asia posted robust double-digit growth, while Middle East–Asia, North America-Europe, and Africa-Asia also saw notable gains.

In contrast, Asia–North America, Middle East–Europe and Within Europe recorded declines.