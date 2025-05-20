IATA introduces its Global Baggage Roadmap

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the launch of its ten-year Global Baggage Roadmap last 14th May.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the launch of its ten-year Global Baggage Roadmap last 14th May.

Geared towards the modernisation of baggage operations the roadmap was developed in collaboration with airlines, airports, and industry partners.

By doing so, the roadmap sets a clear path to improve both operational efficiency and traveler satisfaction.

According to IATA director for ground operations Monika Mejstrikova: “Baggage is important for travelers. When they check a bag, they expect it to arrive on time. And if it doesn’t, they want to know where it is. That is confirmed by recent IATA polling showing 81 percent of travelers want better tracking, 74 percent expect real-time updates on their mobile phones and 67 percent are willing to switch to electronic bag tags. The Global Baggage Roadmap will move us closer to the automated digital baggage services that travelers want.”

Three pillars for development

The Global Baggage Roadmap is built around three pillars:

Baggage Information Exchange and Data Standardization to align how baggage information is shared among airlines, airports, and partners. For passengers, replacing legacy systems like teletype with modern messaging standards will mean faster baggage reconciliation, fewer delays due to data errors, and more reliable service recovery when issues arise. Driving transformation towards this new API-driven baggage messaging standards will significantly reduce the airline industry’s annual spending of US$1 billion on teletype messaging.

Baggage Tracking and Automation to provide visibility throughout the journey. This includes the use of electronic baggage tags, GPS tracking, and robotics that will enable passengers to track their bags in real time and experience smoother transfers and arrivals.

Streamlining the baggage claim process, combating fraud, and enhancing the customer experience so airlines can resolve passenger’s claims faster and have better protections from baggage-related fraud.

Mejstrikova added: “This Roadmap will consolidate the progress of previous initiatives to modernize baggage processes and take a holistic view of where we need to be in 10 years. With the buy-in of all stakeholders we are better placed than ever to improve traveler satisfaction by delivering the digital, automated, and customer-focused service that they get in many other sectors.”

The Global Baggage Roadmap aligns with IATA’s broader efforts to modernize ground operations, enhance safety, and improve the passenger experience.

IATA will work closely with stakeholders to develop implementation guidance, provide training, and monitor progress.