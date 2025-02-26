The Sultan of Selangor, Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj Ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj, presided over the grand opening ceremony of ibis Styles Sepang KLIA on Friday, 21st February.

The Sultan was accompanied at the event by the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah.

Also in attendance were ISY Hotel Sdn Bhd chair Syed Mohd Yusof Syed Nasir, his business partner iKHASAS Group managing director Tan Chee Kian, and Michel Vivier, senior vice-president of operations for Accor Malaysia and Indonesia.

On the road to expansion

Vivier remarked at the event that the world-leading hospitality group is continuing its expansion in Malaysia with the opening of ibis Styles Sepang KLIA.

He said: “This great addition to our growing portfolio marks a milestone in Malaysia’s hospitality and tourism industry, where every detail of the guest experience has been carefully designed to captivate and impress, reflecting Accor’s strong commitment to innovation and quality in the economy segment,” he said.

Nasir added: “We are truly honoured by the grand opening of ibis Styles Sepang KLIA in the esteemed presence of His Majesty Sultan of Selangor. Our partnership with Accor underlines our commitment to raising the standard of hospitality in Sepang. We are confident that ibis Styles Sepang KLIA will play a substantial role in bolstering Malaysia’s tourism industry.”

A lively place to stay

ibis Styles Sepang KLIA offers a vibrant and playful stay just moments from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The hotel is designed for modern travellers seeking comfort and convenience.

Featuring stylishly themed rooms supporting the autism community, an all-day dining restaurant sTREATs, a poolside bar The FIX Lounge, and dedicated spaces for business and leisure, the hotel brings fresh energy to the Sepang area.

With Accor’s signature hospitality and a prime location, it is set to become a preferred choice for transit passengers, business travellers, and families alike.