IHG’s Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur to open in Q4-2025

IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury lifestyle brand Kimpton is slated to make its debut in Malaysia through the Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur.

The new hotel is slated to open its doors in the fourth quarter of this year.

A striking new landmark within the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), Malaysia's first international financial district and Kuala Lumpur's Central Business District, Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur will bring an artful take on modern luxury to the city, redefining what it means to stay, dine, and gather in style.

Designed to be an extension of the city's dynamic energy, the hotel will embody Kimpton's signature approach to heartfelt service, with design-led spaces and experiences centred on its guests.

Signature comforts

The Kimpton experience is a different way to stay, so guests ought to expect the brand's non-standard signature perks.

These exclusive amenities and services include:

Forgot It, We've Got It : Forgot to bring a daily essential on the trip? Kimpton has its guests covered with the travel amenities they need, as well as a few that they might not have even considered;

Kimpton Kickstart : Jumpstart mornings with complimentary coffees and teas in the hotel lobby; and

Kimpton Social : A daily evening hosted social hour of curated drinks, conversation and more.

A meaningful name

The hotel's name is a reflection of its spirit and philosophy. 'Naluria' [pronounced Naa-loo-ree-aa] derives from two Malay words: 'Naluri', meaning 'instinct', and 'Ria', meaning 'joy.’

Combined, the word Naluria embodies the essence of following one's instinctive inner voice towards the pursuit of joy and happiness.

Just as Kuala Lumpur itself is a convergence of tradition and modernity, Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur will be a sanctuary where guests can embrace both adventure and tranquility in a setting that is effortlessly stylish yet deeply personal.

Ushering in a new era for Malaysian hospitality

At the helm of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur is Paul Cunningham, a seasoned hospitality leader with over three decades of experience in luxury hotels across Asia.

He said of the upcoming facility: “We are thrilled to debut IHG's luxury lifestyle brand, Kimpton, in Malaysia, continuing the brand's global expansion. Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur is beyond just an inspirational place to stay - it will be the city's next vibrant social hub, where human hospitality, inspiration, wellness and evocative experiences come together seamlessly. Location-wise, we're surrounded by the perfect blend of commerce and creativity, with retail, dining, and green spaces that invite discovery.”

Spanning 26 storeys, the 466-room hotel will house an evocative mix of experiences, from four distinct dining venues including Four Siblings, a destination rooftop bar and lounge with breathtaking skyline views, while Tuai + Till, the hotel's all-day-dining concept, will transition seamlessly throughout the day, serving an inspired breakfast spread in the morning before transforming into two distinctive dining experiences: Tuai, a cozy Malaysian café, and Till, an elegant Western brasserie.

A specialty project in the making will be a retro Italian-American restaurant, soon to be revealed.

Five flexible event spaces await intimate soirees or meetings, designed to foster human connection.

Bringing a vision to life

Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur's interiors are envisioned in partnership with the award-winning Hassell Studio.

The overall design blends the vibrance of the city with the lushness of nature to create an urban haven.

Inspired by Malaysia's rich natural landscapes, the hotel's design will weave organic textures, earthy stones, and an abundance of greenery into the fabric of its spaces.

Floor-to-ceiling windows will frame sweeping city views, while the interplay of natural light and curated materials will evoke a sense of serenity amidst the buzzing metropolis.