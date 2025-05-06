India’s air market is valued at INR 225,000 crores (US$27.5 billion) in FY24

Representative Image

VIDEC Consultants, an India-based travel research and M&A advisory firm, has released insights from its latest India Travel Market Opportunity, FY22-FY27 study. VIDEC undertook independent, rigorous and unbiased research covering air, hotel, alternate accommodations, rail and intercity bus categories, with an emphasis on Indian outbound and the role of online travel intermediaries. The research employs a highly complex demand-side methodology to accurately assess the true potential of India’s travel market. India recorded 220 million air passengers in FY24, a 16% increase from 190 million in FY23. With over 3,200 daily domestic and 625 daily international departures in December 2024, India is the world’s third-largest aviation market. As of December 2024, India has the largest aircraft order book, with over 1,700 new aircraft—twice the size of its current fleet exceeding 825 aircrafts. The country’s airport infrastructure has also expanded significantly, growing from 74 operational airports in 2013 to 157 in 2024. Nearly 80 more airports are expected within the next five years. The key findings from the study are: Growing at a CAGR of 13.7% between FY24 and FY27, air is the fastest-growing travel category, projected to reach ₹333,000 crores ($40.4 billion). The international segment accounted for 30% of India’s total 220 million flown passengers in FY24. Valued at ₹140,000 crores ($16.9 billion), it represents 60% of India’s total air GBV, making it the most valuable category. The domestic air market, valued at ₹88,000 crores ($10.6 billion) in FY24, is the second-most penetrated category after rail. With over 80% market share, OTA is the predominant online distribution channel for domestic air. Traditional channels prevail in international air distribution owed to the complexity, high price, visa requirements and the cultural affinity for a human touchpoint.

Air is the beloved category for OTAs, generating ₹70,000 crores ($8.5 billion) in air GBV in FY24—accounting for 60% of total OTA GBV. With nearly 58% share, MakeMyTrip Group led the Indian air OTA market grossing ₹40,800 crores ($4.9 billion) in GBV. Air-heavy OTAs Cleartrip and EaseMyTrip followed consecutively, with air contributing over 90% of their total GBV. Yatra was the fourth largest air OTA, distinguished by its higher mix of corporate bookings compared to leisure. Meanwhile, ixigo—primarily a ground-focused OTA—emerged as the fastest-growing air OTA, with its air category expanding 75% annually.