India’s MICE Industry Set to Be a Major Economic Driver: Gajendra Singh

More than 300 delegates and participants attended the event consisting of International MICE Companies/Operators, Domestic MICE Companies/Professional Conference organizers, Speakers, Foreign Tour Operators specialized in MICE invited for GITB, Secretaries from States / UTs, Media, Stakeholders from various Tourism and Hospitality Associations, Local Stakeholders (Hotels, DMCs, Associations, GITB, officials from States / UTs, exhibitors etc.) etc.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), organized the Meet in India Conclave at Jaipur, Rajasthan on the sidelines of the 14th Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB).

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism, Government of India addressed the conclave and said that India’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Industry is set to be a major economic driver, generating high-quality jobs.

Speaking at the conclave, Shri Shekhawat said, “India’s MICE industry is rapidly emerging as a global powerhouse, fuelled by robust economic growth, world-class infrastructure, and strong government backing. States across the country are unlocking tourism opportunities in their own unique ways — and now, it’s time for India to position itself firmly on the global MICE map.

“With iconic venues like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and Jio World Centre, and with MICE prioritized under the Incredible India campaign, we aim to elevate at least 10 Indian cities into the world’s top MICE destinations. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, and with states like Rajasthan leading through legacy and innovation, India is poised to become the world’s most admired tourism and events destination,” the Tourism Minister added while highlighting the growing potential of the country in the MICE segment.

Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog, emphasized that tourism and hospitality are among the world’s largest employment generators. He highlighted the immense potential of the sector to create high-quality, skill-intensive jobs in India’s youthful, ambitious economy. Bery stated, “At NITI Aayog, we view MICE tourism not only as a promotional opportunity but as a development imperative,” urging for more than just infrastructure development. He stressed the need for centre-state coordination, deregulation, and the breaking down of silos across ministries to achieve this vision. He added that India must move towards a comprehensive tourism experience that integrates events, cultural infrastructure, and global best practices to fully unlock its potential.

Bery further emphasized, “The vision laid out by Hon’ble PM during India’s G20 presidency has opened new pathways. It is now up to states to build on this momentum. From deregulation to concert tourism, India has the opportunity to become a global hub for events and experiences.”

Traditions with transformations

Highlighting Rajasthan as an emerging MICE destination, Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, said, “Rajasthan is not just a heritage destination — it is a vibrant, future-ready hub for MICE tourism. With state-of-the-art convention centres, seamless connectivity, digital infrastructure, and world-class hospitality, we are building a dynamic ecosystem that blends tradition with transformation.”

She further added, “From our cultural richness to rural tourism circuits and new destination development, every part of Rajasthan is being equipped to host high-impact events. We believe in the power of strong public-private partnerships — from local artisans to luxury hoteliers, from grassroots logistics teams to global planners, everyone plays a role.”

Elucidating Rajasthan’s commitment to MICE not as a short-term effort, but as a strategic priority to drive growth, innovation, and global visibility, the Deputy CM of Rajasthan said, “Rajasthan is ready — not just to welcome conferences, but to offer an unforgettable, enriching experience.”

Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Odisha, said: “Whether it’s conferences or exhibitions, India is ready to welcome the world—and Odisha stands proudly among the leading states. From the spiritual serenity of Puri to the architectural marvel of Konark, our state offers not only robust infrastructure but also a rich cultural tapestry for all to experience”.

Need for city-level convention promotion bureaus

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary & Director General of Tourism, Government of India, stated that India is poised to lead global MICE tourism, driven by booming aviation, enhanced connectivity, and world-class infrastructure. He added, “A unified national strategy, skilled talent, digital tools, and strong state-led promotion can propel us into the top five MICE markets by 2025.” While India already has the necessary infrastructure and market demand, he pointed out that the real challenge lies in coordination. Billa emphasized the need for city-level convention promotion bureaus, a strong national MICE brand, skill development academies, and a seamless digital portal. He concluded that India has the potential to become one of the leading global MICE destinations by 2035.

Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Past President, FICCI; Mentor, FICCI Tourism Committee; CMD, The LaLit Suri Hospitality Group, highlighted that India is no longer just a leisure destination and said “We are now ready to take on the world as a leading MICE destination. With exceptional infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and the proven capabilities we demonstrated during the G20, we have everything it takes to host large-scale global conventions. Through platforms like the Great Indian Travel Bazaar and Meet in India, we are not just showcasing our potential — we are inviting the world to collaborate, catalyse, and say, ‘Let’s meet in India”.

The inaugural session was also graced by senior dignitaries and over 300 leading industry stakeholders. The platform spotlighted India’s readiness to lead in the global MICE landscape through robust infrastructure, strategic partnerships and destination-driven promotion.

The India MICE market generated a revenue of USD 49,402.6 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 103,686.5 million by 2030 while registering a growth of 13% CAGR. This growth is fuelled by the recent developments in MICE-ready destinations coming up in cities like Varanasi, Khajuraho, Kochi etc. Over the last decade, India has shown a tremendous growth curve in infrastructure with be it the construction of roads over 1,50,000 km, new railway stations, semi high-speed trains, inland waterways, more than 150 operational airports and over 2.48 million hotel rooms. Further, India’s hosting of G20 nations has reinforced India’s growing venue network and regional tourism potential.

Following the conclave, the 14th edition of GITB will commence from May 5–6 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), Sitapura. With over 280 international buyers from 55 countries, and active participation from both domestic and foreign MICE and leisure operators, GITB continues to be the leading platform for inbound tourism business development in India.