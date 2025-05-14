IndiGo adds Two more Boeing 787-9 aircraft

IndiGo, is further expanding its long-haul capabilities by signing another firm agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for the damp lease of two additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. These aircraft, the fifth and sixth in this partnership, are expected to start operations by early 2026, serving long haul routes out of India.

This agreement builds upon the existing partnership between IndiGo and Norse Atlantic Airways. Earlier this year, IndiGo signed firm agreements for the damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft, followed by another firm agreement in quick succession for three more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The total number of wide-body aircraft under this strategic collaboration now stands at six, one of which has already arrived and operating on IndiGo’s Delhi–Bangkok route from March 1, 2025.