IndiGo adds Two more Boeing 787-9 aircraft

IndiGo, is further expanding its long-haul capabilities by signing another firm agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for the damp lease of two additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. These aircraft, the fifth and sixth in this partnership, are expected to start operations by early 2026, serving long haul routes out of India.
This agreement builds upon the existing partnership between IndiGo and Norse Atlantic Airways. Earlier this year, IndiGo signed firm agreements for the damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft, followed by another firm agreement in quick succession for three more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The total number of wide-body aircraft under this strategic collaboration now stands at six, one of which has already arrived and operating on IndiGo’s Delhi–Bangkok route from March 1, 2025.
Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, says, “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways by signing our third agreement for addition of two more Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This move reinforces our commitment to international growth and our customers, promising to introduce more options on long-haul routes. As we accelerate towards our vision of becoming a global airline by 2030, this partnership enables us to bolster our wide-body operations while staying rooted in our India-first approach.”
The initial term of the lease is six months, extendable up to 18 months, and is subject to regulatory approvals.
This continued momentum underscores IndiGo’s commitment to offering world-class travel experiences while unlocking new global destinations for Indian travellers.