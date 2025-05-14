Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

IndiGo adds Two more Boeing 787-9 aircraft

Airlines and Aviation
India

 

IndiGo, is further expanding its long-haul capabilities by  signing another firm agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for the damp lease of two additional Boeing  787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. These aircraft, the fifth and sixth in this partnership, are expected to start  operations by early 2026, serving long haul routes out of India.

This agreement builds upon the existing partnership between IndiGo and Norse Atlantic Airways. Earlier this  year, IndiGo signed firm agreements for the damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft, followed by another  firm agreement in quick succession for three more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The total number of  wide-body aircraft under this strategic collaboration now stands at six, one of which has already arrived and  operating on IndiGo’s Delhi–Bangkok route from March 1, 2025.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, says, “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways by  signing our third agreement for addition of two more Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This move reinforces our  commitment to international growth and our customers, promising to introduce more options on long-haul  routes. As we accelerate towards our vision of becoming a global airline by 2030, this partnership enables  us to bolster our wide-body operations while staying rooted in our India-first approach.”

The initial term of the lease is six months, extendable up to 18 months, and is subject to regulatory  approvals.

This continued momentum underscores IndiGo’s commitment to offering world-class travel experiences  while unlocking new global destinations for Indian travellers.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

IndiGo adds Two more Boeing 787-9 aircraft

 

IndiGo, is further expanding its long-haul capabilities by  signing another firm agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways for the damp lease of two additional Boeing  787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. These aircraft, the fifth and sixth in this partnership, are expected to start  operations by early 2026, serving long haul routes out of India.

This agreement builds upon the existing partnership between IndiGo and Norse Atlantic Airways. Earlier this  year, IndiGo signed firm agreements for the damp lease of one Boeing 787-9 aircraft, followed by another  firm agreement in quick succession for three more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The total number of  wide-body aircraft under this strategic collaboration now stands at six, one of which has already arrived and  operating on IndiGo’s Delhi–Bangkok route from March 1, 2025.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo, says, “We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways by  signing our third agreement for addition of two more Boeing 787-9 aircraft. This move reinforces our  commitment to international growth and our customers, promising to introduce more options on long-haul  routes. As we accelerate towards our vision of becoming a global airline by 2030, this partnership enables  us to bolster our wide-body operations while staying rooted in our India-first approach.”

The initial term of the lease is six months, extendable up to 18 months, and is subject to regulatory  approvals.

This continued momentum underscores IndiGo’s commitment to offering world-class travel experiences  while unlocking new global destinations for Indian travellers.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top