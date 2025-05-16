IndiGo Launches daily direct Flights Between Mumbai and Fujairah

IndiGo announces the commencement of daily direct flight connecting Mumbai to its 41st international destination, Fujairah. The only emirate situated along the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, Fujairah is renowned for its pristine beaches, majestic mountain landscapes, and rich cultural heritage. This expansion is part of IndiGo’s strategic global growth plan and further strengthens its presence in the Middle East. This marks IndiGo’s fifth destination with direct connectivity in the UAE after Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. The newly launched direct flight from Fujairah to Mumbai and followed by Kannur, not only caters to the growing demand for travel from both business and leisure travellers but also comes at a favourable time, as Fujairah strengthens its position on the global adventure tourism map. In a recent development, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah are planning to launch UAE’s first cross-emirate adventure trial. This opens up new experiences for Indian travellers seeking immersive outdoor getaways. Meanwhile, the strategically planned flight timings carefully coordinated with bus arrival and departure timings are designed to ensure a seamless, hassle-free travel experience for those exploring the UAE, from the cultural charm of Sharjah to the iconic skyline of Dubai and the natural beauty of Fujairah.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo,said: “We are pleased to commence daily direct operations between Mumbai as well as Kannur to Fujairah, UAE’s hidden gem known for its natural beauty and growing economic significance. IndiGo already flies to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and now also to Fujairah in the UAE. As our 41st international destination and fifth in the UAE, Fujairah offers immense potential for trade, tourism, & business. With these flights, IndiGo connects 20 Indian cities to the UAE with over 280 weekly flights furthering our goal of global connectivity while offering affordable, on-time, and seamless travel experiences to our customers.” Fujairah, located along the eastern coast of the UAE, is renowned for its pristine beaches, majestic mountain landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, offering a unique combination of leisure and adventure. Key attractions include the historic Fujairah Fort, the Al-Bidyah Mosque, and the UNESCO-recognized Wadi Wurayah National Park. The emirate also enjoys year-round favourable weather and is a hub for water-based activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, and deep-sea fishing. Strategically positioned along the Gulf of Oman, Fujairah plays a critical role in global trade and logistics, hosting one of the world’s largest oil storage facilities and serving as a key port that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.