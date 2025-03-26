IndiGo announces the launch of new direct flights connecting Bhubaneswar and Goa, commencing April 1, 2025. This new service offers travellers a seamless and convenient way to explore the diverse cultural and scenic landscapes of both regions, whether seeking spiritual enrichment coastal relaxation or gastronomic delight.

The new flight is designed to cater to the growing demand for air travel in India, while promoting tourism and economic growth. With the commencement of these flights, IndiGo will now operate, over 200 weekly flights from Bhubaneshwar connecting 20 destinations.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed enthusiasm for the new route, stating, “At IndiGo, our ongoing endeavour is to enhance connectivity and make air travel more accessible and hassle-free for our customers. The launch of the Bhubaneswar-Goa route offers our travellers a seamless link between two vibrant cities. Whether it’s a spiritual visit to Bhubaneswar’s ancient temples or a relaxing getaway to Goa’s scenic beaches, this direct flight will save time and make travel more convenient & affordable.”

Goa, renowned for its stunning coastline, vibrant nightlife, and Portuguese heritage, offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. From pristine beaches and historic forts to bustling markets and lively shacks, Goa has something for everyone.

Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, is a city steeped in history and spirituality. Known as the “Temple City,” Bhubaneswar boasts magnificent ancient temples, showcasing intricate architecture and rich cultural heritage. The city also serves as a gateway to explore Odisha’s diverse landscapes, including serene beaches and wildlife sanctuaries.

Flight Schedule: