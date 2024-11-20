IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, announces exclusive daily direct flights between Chennai and Penang, starting December 21, 2024. Penang will be IndiGo’s third direct destination in Malaysia, following Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi. This new direct connection from Chennai caters to the growing demand for travel between the two cities, offering both business and leisure travelers a convenient and affordable option. Additionally, IndiGo will also resume operations between Bengaluru and Kuala Lumpur from December 21, 2024.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said: “We are extremely pleased to expand our network into Malaysia even further with the launch of daily, non-stop, flights from Chennai to Penang. IndiGo will now operate 28 weekly flights from India to Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia. This expansion underscores IndiGo’s commitment to connecting not just major hubs, but also emerging destinations like Langkawi & Penang, offering options for business as well as leisure. IndiGo remains committed to delivering an affordable, timely, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our expansive network.”

With direct flights connecting India to Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, and Penang, IndiGo is not only enhancing tourism but also strengthening trade ties between India and Malaysia. India is Malaysia’s fifth-largest source market, and these new routes will further boost both economic and cultural exchange. Currently operating multiple flights to Malaysia, IndiGo’s direct service from Chennai to Penang will offer travelers a faster, more convenient option, cutting travel time from 7 hours to just 4. Chennai will also serve as a gateway for travelers from Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai heading to Penang.

Penang is renowned for its tantalizing street food, stunning beaches, and rich heritage. The island offers a captivating mix of attractions, blending vibrant street art and colonial architecture with natural wonders like lush rainforests and pristine shorelines. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, adventure seeker, or food lover, Penang offers something unforgettable for every traveler, making it a must-visit destination in Southeast Asia.

Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is a bustling metropolis with a deep cultural history and vibrant traditions. Known for its stunning temples, classical dance forms, and thriving arts scene, the city blends ancient heritage with modern living. Situated on the Bay of Bengal, Chennai is also famous for its sandy beaches, bustling markets, and mouthwatering South Indian cuisine, making it a key cultural hub in southern India.

Flight schedule:

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival 6E 1045 Chennai Penang Daily Dec 21, 2024 02:15 08:30 6E 1046 Penang Chennai Daily Dec 21, 2024 09:30 10:35

*Schedule maybe subject to change depending on approvals from regulatory authorities