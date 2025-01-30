Indonesia presented a number of its tourism strategies, including measures for sustainable tourism at this year’s ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) in Malaysia.

The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy showcased several groundbreaking initiatives geared towards boosting Southeast Asian tourism through more sustainable practices.

At the same time, tourism deputy for marketing Ni Made Ayu Marthini discussed the greater potential of ASEAN as a source market, seeing how 4.3 million travellers from Indonesia’s closest neighbours made their way to the country in the past year.

Introducing Tourism 5.0 and other measures

Among the programmes showcased during the ATF were Indonesia’s clean tourism movement, tourism digitalisation under the Tourism 5.0 framework, as well as the development of special interest attractions.

These initiatives are part of Indonesia’s broader goal of promoting quality and sustainable tourism.

Indonesian tourism also hit a milestone at ATF 2025 thanks to the Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion which drew in business transactions worth around US2.5 million.