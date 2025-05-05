Indonesia’s Archipelago offers options for kid-friendly vacations

Indonesian hospitality firm Archipelago makes family vacations become more enjoyable thanks to a slew of kid-friendly amenities.

With the market for family-centric vacations booming, parents find themselves challenged when it comes to choosing a kid-friendly hotel that isn’t just comfortable but also provides valuable experiences for their kids.

As the largest hotel operator in Southeast Asia, Archipelago offers a wide range of hotels with kid-friendly facilities, including Kids Clubs, Kids Corners, Playgrounds, Kids Pools, rooms with kids’ decorations, and a variety of fun activities such as cooking classes and kids’ movie nights.

All these facilities are specially designed to create a fun and memorable stay for the whole family.

According to Archipelago chief executive John Flood: “With the rising demand for family-friendly accommodations, we want to ensure that every family enjoys a stress-free vacation where children can have fun in a safe environment while parents unwind. Archipelago Hotels provide a variety of experiences that guarantee comfort and entertainment for all family members.”