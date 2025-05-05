Indonesia’s Archipelago offers options for kid-friendly vacations

Indonesian hospitality firm Archipelago makes family vacations become more enjoyable thanks to a slew of kid-friendly amenities.
With the market for family-centric vacations booming, parents find themselves challenged when it comes to choosing a kid-friendly hotel that isn’t just comfortable but also provides valuable experiences for their kids.
As the largest hotel operator in Southeast Asia, Archipelago offers a wide range of hotels with kid-friendly facilities, including Kids Clubs, Kids Corners, Playgrounds, Kids Pools, rooms with kids’ decorations, and a variety of fun activities such as cooking classes and kids’ movie nights.
All these facilities are specially designed to create a fun and memorable stay for the whole family.
According to Archipelago chief executive John Flood: “With the rising demand for family-friendly accommodations, we want to ensure that every family enjoys a stress-free vacation where children can have fun in a safe environment while parents unwind. Archipelago Hotels provide a variety of experiences that guarantee comfort and entertainment for all family members.”
Designed for kids
Kid-friendly hotels under the Archipelago group offer facilities such as play areas, educational activities, and interactive programs that keep kids active and entertained throughout the holiday.
Specially designed to create a fun experience for kids, these hotels allow them to play, learn, and engage in exciting activities that help enhance their creativity and social skills.
These are what families are bound to find at several kid-friendly hotels within the Archipelago Group:
- Kids Club – An exclusive playroom specially designed for kids. The Kids Club offers a variety of interactive activities, arts, and crafts guided by professional staff. It provides a safe and fun environment where parents can leave their little ones to play and learn.
- Kids Corner – Located in public areas such as the lobby or restaurant. The Kids Corner features an educational play space for kids, offering a practical solution to keep children entertained while parents relax. However, parents are still expected to supervise their children in this area.
- Kids Playground – For kids who enjoy physical activities, the Kids Playground is equipped with slides, swings, and other play equipment that support children’s motor and social development. Parental supervision is also required in this area.
- Kids Cooking Class – A fun cooking class where kids can learn to make simple dishes like pizza, cupcakes, and more together with the hotel’s chef.
- Kids Movie Night – A special movie session for kids held in designated hotel areas, featuring educational and entertaining films along with tasty snacks. Kids Movie Night is one of the children’s favorite moments during their stay, creating a cozy atmosphere perfect for family time.
- Kids Pool – Several Archipelago hotels also provide children’s swimming pools with shallow depths and kid-friendly designs. Located next to the main pool, this facility allows kids to enjoy the water safely under the direct supervision of their parents.
- Room with Kids Decoration – To enhance comfort and fun during the stay, guests can request special rooms with kids’ decorations. These include mini tents, cute ornaments, and other playful touches. This service is available at selected Archipelago hotels such as Aston Simatupang, Aston Cirebon, Alana Sentul, and Aston Sentul.