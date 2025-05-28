Int2Cruises, Asia’s Cruise-First OTA launches in India

In a move set to reshape the way Indian travellers discover and book cruise vacations, Int2Cruises, Asia’s cruise-first Online Travel Agency (OTA), has officially marked its entry into the Indian market. Built by cruise industry veterans with over 50 years of combined global experience, the platform aims to bring convenience, transparency, and affordability to a category often perceived as complex and inaccessible.

Cruise vacations are fast gaining momentum among Indian families, young explorers, and multi-generational travellers, yet planning remains highly fragmented, often requiring separate bookings for the cruise, flights, hotels, visas, and excursions. Int2Cruises solves this problem with an all-in-one digital platform that lets users compare ships, itineraries, and real-time pricing across global cruise lines, while also offering full-service support for every element of the vacation.

Akansha Agarwal, CMO at Int2Cruises said: “Indian travellers today are confident, digitally savvy, and looking for memorable experiences. But cruise booking remains fragmented and often overwhelming. With Int2Cruises, we have built a seamless, end-to-end platform that removes the stress and adds joy to the planning process. It’s a cruise booking, the way it should be, simple, transparent, and expert-backed.”

The platform aggregates live inventory from all major cruise lines. To name a few, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, MSC Cruises, Costa, Ama Waterways and Viking River Cruises and Disney Cruise Line, allowing users to compare cabin types, fares, and departure dates in real time. With just three clicks, travellers can secure bookings with no hidden fees, zero service charges, and multiple secure payment options. Cabins can also be held for free, with the flexibility to pay later, offering convenience and control throughout the planning process.

What sets Int2Cruises apart is its tech-led, service-first philosophy. AI and machine learning power personalised cruise recommendations based on individual travel preferences and history, while a dedicated cruise expert is always available via chat or call for real-time support. The platform goes far beyond simple bookings, offering end-to-end holiday planning that includes visa and insurance assistance, curated pre- and post-cruise stays, destination-specific shore excursions, and smooth airport transfers, all backed by best-price guarantees.

With short-haul cruises from Mumbai, Singapore, Dubai, and Japan gaining momentum, and younger Indian travellers prioritising experiences over logistics, cruise tourism is at a tipping point. Trends like multigenerational travel, immersive itineraries, and adventure-led voyages are redefining how Indians engage with holidays at sea. Positioned at the centre of this shift, Int2Cruises is building the go-to platform for India’s new wave of cruise travellers, offering depth, flexibility, and trusted expertise under one digital roof.