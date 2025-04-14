InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping pays homage to Lanna traditions with the new Club InterContinental Lounge and The ii Spa

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping recently expanded its range of luxury amenities with the opening of the Club InterContinental Lounge and The ii Spa.

These two exceptional additions bring the region’s rich Lanna heritage to life, seamlessly blending modern luxury with traditional cultural experiences.

As such, each venue offers a way to engage all the senses to create truly memorable moments in the jewel of Northern Thailand.

A lounge where Lanna elegance is at its height

Exclusively available to guests staying in Club InterContinental rooms, the newly opened Club InterContinental Lounge offers exclusive benefits for those seeking a refined, luxurious experience, with serene views and décor reflecting the essence of rich Lanna heritage.

Enhanced by a tranquil water feature, the Lounge creates a calming atmosphere for relaxation, socialising, and business engagements. Guests enjoy priority check-in and check-out, premium beverages, buffet and à la carte breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails with canapés.

The Lounge’s design honours rich Lanna heritage, incorporating Neoclassical elements that blend European styles with Chinese craftsmanship, creating an elegant and welcoming space.

The food menu showcases influences from northern Thai cuisine, with all ingredients sourced from local, organic produce supported by the Royal Project Foundation, including vegetables, fruits, coffee, and organic chicken, contributing to the local community.

Beverage offerings include sparkling wine to complement breakfast, a tea trolley showcasing a curated tea journey, a premium selection of liquors, and creative cocktails crafted by the Lounge’s expert bartender.

The Lounge’s relaxation area features cabinet doors designed like tea drawers, inspired by British tea culture and the prosperity of rich Lanna heritage. Guests can enjoy the rich aroma of fragrant King of Siam Tea, a native rose tea, whilst admiring the serene, tree-lined view.

Where wellness comes first

The ii Spa offers an authentic wellness experience inspired by the centuries-old healing practices of Hong Mor Muang, originating in rich Lanna heritage.

These time-honoured treatments, passed down through generations, blend herbal remedies with traditional therapeutic techniques to restore balance and promote wellness for the body, mind, and spirit.

Honouring the region’s deep reverence for nature, the spa’s design incorporates the delicate Magnolia champaca flower, symbolising heritage and respect.

Calming red tones in the reception area evoke the traditional Yam Khang healing practice, where herbal oils are applied with heat to promote wellness.

Five treatment rooms, named after Lanna healing flowers, create a tranquil environment for guests to relax and rejuvenate.

The ii Spa proudly features Panpuri, a renowned Thai brand celebrated for its organic ingredients, alongside Phytomer, a world-class skincare brand imported from France.

The spa’s signature scent, Siamese Water, fills the space with the delicate fragrance of jasmine flowers, creating a soothing atmosphere.

Also, Phytomer’s marine-based facial treatments rejuvenate and revitalise the skin, bringing a new level of radiance.

Signature treatments include the Lanna Signature Massage (THB 3,100 for 120 minutes), a fusion of Northern herbal compresses, soothing oils, and Tok Sen hammering therapy that enhances circulation and relieves tension.

The Lanna Blessing Massage (THB 4,500 for 120 minutes) combines the sacred Phang Prathip candle ritual with Lomi Lomi massage movements for deep relaxation.

For couples, the Aroma Bliss Massage (THB 3,300 for 120 minutes) offers smooth palm strokes and aromatic oils that balance energy and relieve tension.

Guests can further indulge in body scrubs, nourishing wraps using Panpuri products, and luxurious facials featuring Phytomer products.

Every treatment at The ii Spa is designed to transport guests into a state of tranquillity, embracing the rich wellness traditions of Lanna heritage while offering a restorative, luxurious experience.