This World Toilet Day, Sirona, launches #EverybodyNeedsAPeeBuddy campaign for women through a powerful nationwide initiative. With the launch of its new digital video campaign, Sirona shines a spotlight on the daily struggles women endure in finding clean, hygienic public toilets. Partnering with IntrCity, Sirona extends this mission by providing female travelers with Sirona’s essential sanitation and toilet hygiene products, empowering them to experience cleaner restrooms wherever their journeys take them.

To highlight the urgent need for cleaner public restrooms, Sirona’s thought-provoking video campaign reveals the daily struggles women face in finding safe, hygienic facilities. Lacking access to clean public toilets often leaves women with limited, unhealthy choices: many resort to dehydrating themselves, holding in urine, or squatting, all of which increase the risk of infections like UTIs. By bringing these challenges to light, Sirona’s campaign aims to spark essential conversations and drive meaningful action toward improving public restroom hygiene standards, advocating for safer, more accessible facilities for all.

As part of this World Toilet Day initiative, Sirona has teamed up with IntrCity to distribute PeeBuddy samples, India’s 1st female urination device with over 50 lakh+ units sold, along with disposable toilet seat covers to female travelers across its extensive bus network over a period of 5-7 days. This initiative ensures that women can maintain personal hygiene by avoiding contact with dirty toilet seats. Additionally, female passengers at select IntrCity lounges received gift hampers featuring essential Sirona hygiene products, empowering them with innovative solutions for a more hygienic and comfortable travel experience.

Anika Wadhera, Group Marketing Director, Good Glamm Group shared: “With our new digital video campaign, Sirona is bringing much-needed attention to an issue that affects millions of women daily – clean public restrooms, and driving change by making sanitation a priority in public spaces. We are thrilled to partner with IntrCity and take a step toward empowering women travelers with the tools they need to protect their hygiene and advocate for more dignified and accessible public restrooms for women in India on the move. ”

Manish Rathi, Co-founder & CEO of IntrCity SmartBus shared: “We at IntrCity are delighted to partner with Sirona for this impactful World Toilet Day initiative. Our in-bus washrooms – which has been a game changer for adaption of buses in India – is also a testament to our commitment to redefining hygiene standards in the travel industry. Now, with this collaboration, we aim to support our passengers by providing the essential tools they need for a clean restroom experience and by promoting awareness around public sanitation. Together, we hope to create a safer, more hygienic travel environment for women across India.”

To reinforce the importance of restroom hygiene, Sirona displays awareness posters in the toilets of 10-12 IntrCity buses to reach 5-6 lakh passengers, further amplifying the message of clean restroom practices and personal hygiene in public spaces and empowering women to travel with confidence.

Sirona’s World Toilet Day campaign is a powerful step in driving awareness and providing tangible solutions for women’s hygiene in public spaces. By collaborating with IntrCity, Sirona is taking action to support comfort and safety for women, reinforcing its mission to innovate and advocate for essential hygiene standards that empower women everywhere, ensuring a more inclusive, health-conscious society.