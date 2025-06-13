Intrepid’s Natalie Kidd makes top ten of Australia’s Women in Leadership for 2025

Natalie Kidd, Intrepid Travel’s managing director in Asia and head of its global operations, was recently ranked fourth in this year’s Women in Leadership List by the Australian Financial Review.

This recognition in the Retail, Hospitality, and Property category casts the spotlight on Kidd’s career which has been shaped by leading with purpose, long-term vision, and a deep passion for empowering people to thrive.

Kidd said of the accolade: “It’s an honour to be named alongside so many inspiring, purpose-driven women who are reshaping the future of business in Australia.”

Intrepid Travel chief executive James Thornton remarked: “Natalie has helped shape Intrepid into the purpose-driven business it is today. She’s an exceptional leader with the rare ability to navigate complexity, lift others, scale teams, and stay true to our values no matter the challenge. This recognition reflects the impact she’s had across our people, our business, and the travel industry at large.”

Proven leadership

Based in Sydney, Kidd oversees all operations across Asia, as well as global operations.

She joined Intrepid in 2005 as general manager of Vietnam and has since helped grow the company’s footprint into a global network of 29 inbound tour operators.

Her leadership has been tested through moments of immense change: from guiding teams through the Arab Spring and Nepal’s 2015 earthquake, to helping shape Intrepid’s pandemic response as Chief People and Purpose Officer.

In each challenge, Kidd’s approach has remained consistent: build trust, be transparent, and put people first; that said, she also played a central role in identifying and championing talent at Intrepid, including Zina Bencheikh, now Intrepid’s managing director of EMEA, and chief technology officer Anu Karunatilaka.