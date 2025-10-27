Israel hails the Philippines as a priority source market

A recent statement from the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) points out that the Philippines is considered by the Middle Eastern nation as a priority market.

The distinction was made in light of Israel’s ongoing efforts to revitalise its tourism sector which has been adversely impacted by geopolitical conflict.

As of press time, Israel has initiated intense promotions and trade engagement in Asia following the renewed travel optimism seen following the signing of the Gaza ceasefire agreement earlier this month.

In its statement, the Ministry declared: “Asia has been a key market for Israel with India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, and South Korea leading. This steady rise shows Asia’s growing confidence and curiosity in Israel’s mix of culture, culinary, eco-conscious, wellness, and adventure travel experiences.”

Deepening ties in Asia

During its stint at the recently concluded ITB Asia 2025 in Singapore, IMOT officials underscored how their country seeks to deepen ties across Asia’s high-growth travel markets and highlighted the destination’s evolving identity that unites its heritage and modern leisure offerings.

According to IMOT Philippines marketing manager Anna Oraiza Aban: “The enthusiasm we’ve seen from Filipino travelers and partners at ITB Asia truly reflects how Israel remains a top bucket-list destination for many Filipinos. With visa-free access for Philippine passport holders, we’re confident that more Filipinos will soon turn their dream trips into reality. The strong interest from the market and travel trade inspires us to continue developing experiences that connect deeply with Filipino travelers, whether through faith, culture, or adventure."

IMOT officials added that insights from ITB Asia 2025 will guide its regional strategy through 2026, with emphasis on joint marketing campaigns, airline collaborations, and education programs to build awareness and drive sustainable visitor growth in Asia.

Israel received 118,200 tourists in August, a 39 percent increase from July.

Between January and August, it recorded 814,000 tourist arrivals, up from 672,400 in the same period last year.