 IWTA interviews Ayu Handayani on "From Wellness to Leadership"

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

IWTA interviews Ayu Handayani on “From Wellness to Leadership”

Inspiring Women in Travel (IWTA)
Asia

 

 

IWTA interviews Ayu Handayani on "From Wellness to Leadership"

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you know of any female leaders or up and coming superstars in the Travel and Hospitality industry you would like to hear their story, please visit our page and complete a nomination form!

 

NOMINATE SOMEONE

 

NOMINATE YOURSELF

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

IWTA interviews Ayu Handayani on “From Wellness to Leadership”

 

 

IWTA interviews Ayu Handayani on "From Wellness to Leadership"

 

 

 

 

 

 

If you know of any female leaders or up and coming superstars in the Travel and Hospitality industry you would like to hear their story, please visit our page and complete a nomination form!

 

NOMINATE SOMEONE

 

NOMINATE YOURSELF

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top