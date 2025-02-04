Held at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur, the three-day Jaipur Music Stage came alive each evening as the Jaipur Literature Festival’s inspiring sessions concluded. The first night featured two performances celebrating the timeless verses of medieval mystics Amir Khusrau and Kabir Das—Abhijit Pohankar’s ‘Hazrat Amir Khusrau Project’ and a rock-opera interpretation of Kabir’s baani by the acclaimed Dastaan LIVE. The second evening had performances by singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna, followed by a remarkable collaboration between vocalist Susheela Raman, guitarist Sam Mills, and 13th-generation Nagada player Nathoo Lal Solanki. The evening drew to a close with Raman’s much-loved rendition of the evocative song Yeh Mera Diwanapan Hai.

Lovers of music, literature, and the arts arrived in huge numbers for the grand finale as the Jaipur Music Stage prepared for two spectacular performances. The evening opened with Hrishi, the Carnatic-Pop sensation who has taken the internet by storm with his unique fusion of Western pop and Carnatic sounds. With over 300,000 followers and 30 million views online, his music has amassed 5 million streams and 2.4 million YouTube views. His magnetic stage presence, magical voice, and innovative sound captivated the audience, setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

The headliner of the evening was the legendary Kailash Kher and his band, KAILASA. A Padma Shri awardee and one of India’s most celebrated voices, Kher is a global ambassador of Indian music, known for his soul-stirring blend of folk, Sufi, and contemporary styles. With over 1,500 songs in 25+ languages and more than 2,000 concerts worldwide, his music has transcended borders. Since its formation in 2004, KAILASA has brought together some of India’s finest musicians, creating a distinctive fusion of traditional and modern sounds. As the Jaipur Music Stage crowd swayed to his iconic anthems like Teri Deewani and Saiyaan, the evening became an unforgettable celebration of rhythm, melody, and emotion.

The 18th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 will conclude with its final two days on the 2nd and 3rd of February at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. Just like the first three days, the closing sessions will feature a dynamic line-up of thought-provoking conversations with some of the world’s most renowned thinkers, writers, and speakers. The Jaipur Music Stage promises to return in 2026 with yet another spectacular showcase of musical excellence.