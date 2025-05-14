Japan actively deals with overtourism…but it still isn’t enough

A recent study by the World Economic Forum (WEP) reports that Japan is taking a proactive stance towards dealing with the issue of overtourism.

A recent study by the World Economic Forum (WEP) reports that Japan is taking a proactive stance towards dealing with the issue of overtourism.

In the report published on Tuesday, 13th May, WEP communications lead in Japan Naoko Tochibayashi and Mizuho Ota pointed out that the Japanese government has already begun to implement a variety of solutions, mostly localised, to deal with relevant issues.

However, the researchers also noted that it still isn’t enough and dealing with the root cause of overtourism will require solutions that are both innovative and sustainable.

The report pointed out that the Japanese government allocated JPY 15.82 billion for Emergency Measures for Preventing and Mitigating Overtourism and Improving the Reception Environment for Foreign Visitors for fiscal year 2024.

In the country’s 2025 national budget, funding for overtourism measures makes up 15 percent of the total; yet the bulk of anti-overtourism measures has been noticeably local as opposed to national in scope.

Indeed, what is currently lacking in Japan’s combat versus overtourism is an overarching strategy that covers the entire nation as opposed to popular destinations alone.

Japanese tourism in the numbers

On 4th March of this year, The New York Post reported that the Japanese government had increased their international arrivals target to 60 million tourists, an annual target that the country hopes to attain by 2030.

The forecast was based on the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO)’s 16th January 2025 report that showed a total of 36.9 million foreign arrivals to the country as of 31st December 2024, predominantly spurred in by a weaker yen throughout the past year.

The 2024 total is actually higher than the total for 2019, the last year before the pandemic and a year which also saw record numbers of tourists flocking into Japan, and reflects year-on-year growth of 47.1 percent.

Travel agencies specialising in Japan or regularly offering trip packages to the Land of the Rising Sun reported a 54 percent increase in bookings made by families, friend groups, and corporate parties.

Interestingly, 35 percent of those travelling to Japan were free and independent travellers (FITs), up by over 12 percent from 2023; 97 percent of this demographic was made up of individuals between the ages of 18 and 28, many of whom opted for budget-friendly trips.

In terms of source markets, South Koreans made up the largest group at 8.8 million, with China coming in second with seven million, Taiwan with six million, and the United States at just under three million.