Japan Airlines (JAL) and Hoshino Resorts are working together to combat overtourism and boost regional revitalisation in Japan via their joint All-time Favourites vs Hidden Gems campaign.

The two companies aim to attract visitors to regions outside of Japan’s major metropolitan areas by promoting the unique charm of lesser-known destinations where many untapped tourism resources lie.

Both JAL and Hoshino Resorts have introduced extensive content on the dedicated campaign website, covering themes such as cherry blossoms, festivals, autumn leaves, snow and nature/activities.

The site also highlights the all-time favourites that are loved by visitors and hidden gems that have yet to be fully explored.

Japanese tourism today in numbers

According to the annual Accommodation Travel Statistical Survey by the Japan Tourism Agency, the total number of foreign guest nights in 2023 reached approximately 117.75 million nationwide, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

Five prefectures including Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hokkaido, and Fukuoka accounted for 73 percent of the total share, with only a small number of inbound tourists travelling to more rural areas.