Japan to begin pre-arrival screening of visa-free travellers in 2028

Japan’s Ministry of Justice announced that pre-arrival screening of travellers who do not require a visa to enter the country will commence in 2028.
According to VisaGuide.World, the pre-screening initiative is a part of the Japanese government’s drive to make entry into the country easier for travellers.
The system that will be used for screening was modelled after the United States’ Electronic System for Travel Authorization, and the process itself could boost inbound tourism.
The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) reports that 36.87 million foreigners travelled into Japan over the past year, an increase of 47.1 percent from the total seen in 2023.
With that in mind, the Japanese government has set its arrivals target to around 60 million by the end of the current decade, given how tourism has been a great boon to the national economy.
What happens once the system is in place?
Once the system has been implemented, travellers from visa-exempt nations will be required to submit personal and travel details at least several days prior to their arrival.
The Immigration Services Agency will review the submissions, checking each traveller’s information before they arrive.
By doing so, those with existing criminal records, those who previously entered Japan under suspicious circumstances, and those who overstayed in the country in the past will be prevented from boarding their flights.