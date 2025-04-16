Jazeera Airways has launched its largest ever summer campaign to promote its exciting summer destinations. With 700,000 seats on offer and multiple direct routes to breathtaking destinations like Budapest, Sochi, Yerevan, Rize, Sarajevo, Hurghada, Prague, and Krakow, Jazeera is setting the stage for an exciting and vibrant summer season to offer great summer experiences across the network.

The “Summer Experiences” campaign highlights brand storytelling and travel marketing in a fresh and enticing style with a strong emotional appeal. It is backed by a multi-layered, country wide activation that puts creativity at the heart of aviation.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said, “Our new ‘Summer Experiences’ campaign is an out of the box approach to the simple concept that – travel is not only about the destination, it’s about the journey and more importantly, the experiences. Our latest campaign is more about invoking emotions. We want our passengers to feel the excitement of travel the moment they spot a Jazeera billboard or bus wrap or scroll past our ad online.”

A Broad Multi-Channel Execution

This campaign reflects Jazeera’s unwavering belief that every detail of travel—across the entire customer journey—should feel personal, seamless, and inspiring.

To ensure that the message hits home, Jazeera has launched a 360° campaign including social media and digital platforms, a visual takeover of billboards, digital screens, bus wraps, airport advertising, digital advertising and fresh video content — making the campaign unmissable.