Jazeera Airways takes delivery of TiSeat 2X seats from Expliseat

Jazeera Airways and Expliseat have announced the delivery of TiSeat 2X seats for Jazeera’s Airbus A320 family fleet at the Dubai Airshow 2025. This marks Expliseat's entry into the Middle East market, and highlightsit’s commitment to supporting carriers through their growth phases with proven lightweight technology.

The TiSeat 2X delivery represents a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies. The carrier is receiving both TiSeat 2X lite and TiSeat 2X prime configurations, providing versatility to tailor cabin layouts to specific route requirements while maximizing operational efficiency.

With the new seats, Jazeera Airways will benefit from approximately 1.2 metric tons of weight reduction per aircraft, translating to lower fuel burn and up to 126 kg less CO₂ emissions per flight hour.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “As Jazeera scales toward a 50-aircraft fleet and a 100-destination network, investing in the TiSeat 2X positions us for smarter, more efficient growth. This upgrade gives us a decisive edge in opening new routes—particularly longer sectors and thinner, underserved markets—while strengthening the economics of our existing network. This level of efficiency directly supports our strategy for sustainable expansion and reinforces our confidence in the investments we are making for the next phase of growth. As we mark our 20th anniversary year, this partnership marks another step in our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and an enhanced customer experience. These new seats will not only offer passengers a more comfortable journey but also enable us to extend our range and bring more destinations into the Jazeera network.”

Jazeera's inaugural TiSeat 2X flight, scheduled for November 28, 2025, will mark the first Expliseat seat in commercial service on an A320 neo aircraft. This delivery positions Expliseat strategically in the Middle East regional aviation market, building on global momentum from recent deployments including Air France (first flight September 1, 2025) and Air Canada's cabin upgrade announcement.

Driving Efficiency Through Next-Generation Seating Solutions

Built with a proprietary titanium and carbon fiber composite frame, the TiSeat 2X achieves up to 30% weight reduction compared to conventional economy seats. The innovative design, protected by more than 100 patents, delivers enhanced durability, lower lifecycle maintenance costs, and improved passenger comfort.

The reduced footprint of the seating technology creates opportunities for cabin optimization, enabling airlines to adjust capacity configurations while maintaining passenger experience standards.

Amaury Barberot, CEO of Expliseat, said: "Jazeera Airways continues to demonstrate a forward-looking approach in leveraging cabin technology to enhance its operational efficiency and competitive advantages. This delivery validates our approach to supporting carriers through their growth phases, whether that's network expansion, fleet optimization, or operational cost management. We look forward to continuing this partnership with Jazeera as they pursue new opportunities.’’

Selected by over 20 airlines including operators such as Air France, Air Canada, and Porter, Expliseat has more than 10,000 TiSeats in operation worldwide. With over 60 million flight hours logged, Expliseat's seating technology delivers reliability and performance that dynamic, growing airlines demand. As Jazeera Airways continues scaling its operations, with 26 additional aircraft on order for delivery from 2027, the carrier's investment in proven, efficient cabin technology provides a foundation for sustainable growth.