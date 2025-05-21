Jean Philippe Lovotti is new general manager at AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach

AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach announced that Jean Philippe Lovotti formally took on the post as its new general manager last 23rd April.

With over 25 years of global hospitality experience, Lovotti brings deep operational expertise and a track record of leadership in luxury and upscale hotels across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific.

His appointment marks a strategic move by AYANA Hospitality to further strengthen cross-property collaboration, accelerate sustainability initiatives, and firmly place Komodo National Park on the global map of luxury nature tourism.

That said, Lovotti brings extensive experience in these areas, having successfully led multi-property operations, championed eco-conscious renovations, and navigated complex market challenges across diverse international settings.

As he himself put it: “It is a great honour to join AYANA Komodo, a resort that truly showcases the natural and cultural wonders of Indonesia. I look forward to working with the team to elevate guest experiences, support local communities, and lead sustainable tourism in this extraordinary destination.”

Meet Jean Philippe Lovotti

Prior to joining AYANA Komodo, Lovotti was the general manager at the Caravelle Saigon, where he led a transformative multi-phase renovation that modernized the historic property while maintaining full operations.

His ability to drive innovation without compromising heritage or service standards resulted in record-high guest satisfaction and financial performance.

Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles with Accor, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, and the Leading Hotels of the World hospitality group, overseeing flagship properties across Southeast Asia, the Pacific, and Europe.

Across these diverse markets, Lovotti developed a reputation for building high-performing, cross-cultural teams and implementing sustainable practices that enhance both operations and guest experience.

His appointment at AYANA Komodo is set to strengthen collaboration across AYANA’s properties, accelerate the group’s environmental initiatives, and help position Komodo National Park on the global map of luxury-nature tourism.