Jennifer Catto appointed executive vice-president and chief marketing officer at Sabre

Travel technology firm Sabre Corporation recently announced the appointment of Jennifer Catto as its new executive vice-president and chief marketing officer.

As part of Sabre’s Executive Leadership Team, Catto will take an active part in developing the company’s global marketing strategy and brand.

Her work is expected to help drive growth, deepen customer engagement, and position Sabre for the future.

According to Sabre president and CEO Kurt Ekert: “Jennifer’s appointment reflects our commitment to bold, strategic leadership as we accelerate Sabre’s journey to become the premier technology platform in travel. She blends creativity, operational focus, and a deep understanding of digital transformation in a way that is rare to find. With Jennifer’s leadership, we will enhance Sabre’s brand, deepen engagement with our customers and partners, and amplify our differentiated value in the marketplace.”

A wealth of experience

Catto joined Sabre in February of this year, bringing more than 25 years of experience helping companies navigate and accelerate through moments of transformation.

A strategist at heart and a disruptor by nature, she has built and repositioned brands at the intersection of technology and customer needs, leading integrated marketing and growth strategies at Travelport, Telaria, Travelocity, Condé Nast, and SAY.

Throughout her career, Catto championed the use of data-driven insights, bold storytelling and cross-functional collaboration to create new market opportunities and drive lasting relevance for brands in fast-changing industries.

As she puts it: “A brand is a promise you make to the market that the business has to keep. I’m thrilled to take the helm of a great brand for a business that has doubled down on its commitment to innovation and product delivery—keeping its customers at the heart of every solution it pioneers.”

Catto further explained that Sabre has modernised its foundations, something that many companies only talk about.

She said: “Today, it’s a unified, intelligent travel marketplace that prioritizes performance over promises. I’m here to shape a brand that reflects that transformation with precision, one that signals confidence to the market and elevates Sabre’s presence across every channel and customer experience.”

A recognized industry leader, Catto is a Cannes Lions Award nominee, an AdAge Brand Leader Award winner, and a GBTA WINiT Top 50 honouree.

She is also a frequent speaker and commentator for major media outlets and is passionate about redefining how companies engage audiences and build enduring value through innovation.

With Catto’s appointment, Sabre continues to strengthen its leadership team and sharpen its focus on delivering innovative technology solutions that power the future of travel.