JetBlue and United Loyalty Members Can Now Earn and Redeem Across Both Airlines

JetBlue and United Airlines launched the first major customer benefit from their Blue Sky collaboration: loyalty members of both airlines can now earn and redeem points or miles across each other’s networks.

This milestone delivers JetBlue and United’s shared vision to create a more rewarding travel experience by giving customers greater flexibility and choice when booking flights with their loyalty currency of choice.

Loyalty Earn and Redeem Across Both Airlines

Effective today:

TrueBlue members can earn points and redeem them for flights across United’s global network, including United Express.

can earn points and redeem them for flights across United’s global network, including United Express. MileagePlus members can earn and redeem miles on most flights across JetBlue’s network of top leisure destinations.1

When searching for flights with points or miles on JetBlue or United’s websites and mobile apps, customers will now see flight options across both airlines’ networks—making it easier than ever to turn everyday travel into meaningful rewards.

To earn miles, points and tiles, TrueBlue members can enter their loyalty number when booking United-operated flights on United.com. Similarly, United MileagePlus members can enter theirs when booking JetBlue-operated flights on JetBlue.com.

To redeem points or miles, members should continue booking award travel directly through their respective airline’s website, selecting the option to search with points or miles.2

“With reciprocal earning and redemption now available, Blue Sky is officially taking flight,” the airlines said in a joint statement. “We’re excited to give our loyalty members the ability to use the program of their choice when traveling across our complementary networks.”

Still to Come from Blue Sky

The airlines emphasized that this is just the beginning of their collaboration. Additional customer benefits will continue rolling out in phases, including:

Revenue Booking – coming in the first quarter of 2026 – including the ability to book itineraries on either airline using cash or miles/points.

including the ability to book itineraries on either airline using cash or miles/points. Reciprocal perks and benefits – coming in early 2026 – such as priority boarding, preferred and extra legroom seating, and same-day standby and flight changes.

such as priority boarding, preferred and extra legroom seating, and same-day standby and flight changes. United’s travel extras, MileagePlus Travel, to transition to Paisly, LLC – coming in early 2026 – United’s MileagePlus Travel with expanded options for hotels, rental cars, cruises, packages and travel insurance will be powered by JetBlue’s wholly owned travel product company, Paisly.

United’s MileagePlus Travel with expanded options for hotels, rental cars, cruises, packages and travel insurance will be powered by JetBlue’s wholly owned travel product company, Paisly. JetBlue’s support for United’s JFK expansion – with access to slots for up to seven daily roundtrips from JFK's new Terminal 6 beginning as early as 2027.

Through these initiatives, Blue Sky aims to create more rewarding, connected and streamlined travel experiences for customers while opening new avenues for growth for both airlines.