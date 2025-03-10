Jetwing Hotels, Sri Lanka recently announced the opening of Jetwing Wahawa Walauwa, a luxurious all-suite boutique villa steeped in history and elegance. Originally built in the 1870s, this all-suite boutique villa, once a grand residential mansion, has been meticulously restored to preserve its architectural splendor while offering modern comforts.

The term “walauwa” translates to “large house” and is historically referred to the residences of the local aristocracy. Jetwing Wahawa Walauwa embodies this legacy, with its grand entrance, elegant furniture, intricate woodwork, and exquisite art that echoes the artistry of a bygone era.

Hidden under a canopy of a lush coconut plantation, the Walauwa features four grand suites and two additional suites, each adorned with traditional Sri Lankan craftsmanship and contemporary amenities. Each suite boasts a four-poster bed, and a luxurious bathtub for relaxation, ensuring guests have every modern convenience at their fingertips. Every detail, from the hand-carved woodwork to the carefully chosen amenities, has been designed to create an atmosphere of unparalleled comfort; further complemented by a dedicated personal butler to ensure that every need is met, providing a seamless experience of comfort and care.

Dining at Jetwing Wahawa Walauwa is a savoured experience. Guests can choose to dine in the elegant open-style dining hall that offers gourmet meals amidst stunning views of the pool, the lush garden or a more private dining in the luxuries of their suite.

A perfect setting for a relaxing vacation, Jetwing Wahawa Walauwa is a serene escape for an authentic country charm. Guests can enjoy the property’s beautifully landscaped gardens, the large pool ideal for swimming or lounging, and the chance to observe a variety of endemic birds even without venturing beyond the confines of the villa.

Rambukkana is a magnificent destination in the heart of Sri Lanka’s lush Sabaragamuwa Province, two and a half hours away from Colombo and one and a half hours away from Kandy. Easily accessible to the rest of the paradise island, Rambukkana offers a variety of activities from scenic hikes through lush landscapes, discovering tranquil spots and impressive views to ancient temples and historical landmarks, like the Balana Fort. Local villages present opportunities to engage with traditional Sri Lankan life, from exploring artisanal crafts to participating in local festivals. The short train ride from Rambukkana to Kadugannawa, arguably the most scenic stretch of the Colombo – Kandy train journey, offers spectacular views of Bible Rock (Bathalegala) and the picturesque valley below.