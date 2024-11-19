Account Manager, Corporate Travel, £45-50k + Bonus – Aberdeen / Hybrid or Remote. Due to continued growth and expansion, this award winning and highly reputable business travel agency are looking to recruit an experienced Account Manager to develop a portfolio of clients in the Energy / Maritime sector. The role would either be hybrid from their Aberdeen offices but remote will also be considered (so long as you’re based in the Aberdeen area and are able to visit clients when required).

Account Manager Responsibilities

The account manager will develop a portfolio of clients, be responsible for understanding the clients strategic goals and objectives with the aim of consultatively selling value added solutions and services. You will will develop relationships at all levels, create a strategic business plan for the client, ensure client compliance and keep abreast of any changes to the client needs. You will deliver regular strategic reviews of the travel programme, ensure SLA’s are being met, drive contract renewals and retention of clients.

Account Manager Skills Required

A proven track record of delivering exceptional account management preferably in the corporate travel sector

Experience managing clients in the energy and maritime sectors would be a distinct advantage

Experienced in writing client development business plans and strategic reviews

Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.

Ability to pick up on buying signals and absorb information to allow you to consultatively sell relevant solutions

Strong commercial acumen

Account Manager Additional Details

A basic salary in the region of £45,000 – £50,000 depending on experience

Bonus potential

Life Assurance, Travel Insurance, Private Medical and Dental Insurance

Hybrid working or remote considered if in the Aberdeen area

Travel visit clients when required

