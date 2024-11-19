Travel Administration Consultant . An award-winning travel business based in the West Yorkshire area are recruiting for a Travel Administration Consultant to join their team. This is a unique role will include supporting travel consultants with administration on new/existing bookings and making sure these are processed and loaded correctly and processing any documentation. This role will be working Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm and may include very occasional Saturdays when required and offers a salary of £23k . This role will be office based in West Yorkshire but there maybe the possibility this can be hybrid in the future, other benefits include 23 days annual leave plus Bank Holidays, Free onsite parking , annual conference and team events and discounted holidays .

Travel Administration Consultant Responsibilities:

Process and check supplier invoices against loaded bookings and following up with the consultant if there are any errors.

Process and chase tickets.

Assist in the loading of bookings at busy sales periods.

Respond to email queries from customers and suppliers.

Assist the General Manager with ad hoc business tasks and projects.

Travel Administration Consultant Responsibilities:

Experience of at least 1 year gained within a similar travel admin role.

Works well on own initiative as well as being a team player.

Strong attention to detail is very important with this role.

PC literate and able to use reservations and website booking systems to download and process bookings.

If you would like to apply for the role of Travel Administration Consultant , please send a copy of your cv to rachel@candm.co.uk or call Rachel on 01612384491

Don’t keep a good thing to yourself

We grow our business through referrals, so please don’t keep us to yourself. If you think we’re doing a good job and know of someone who would benefit from our services, please pass on their name and number to me and I promise we will follow it up. Many thanks.

C&M Travel Recruitment is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy. We are committed to equality of opportunity for all candidates. For more opportunities, please visit www.candm.co.uk