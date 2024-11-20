Marketing Co-ordinator: This small niche Tour Operator are seeking a Marketing Co-ordinator to undertake a varied marketing role. Paying up to £26K, Hybrid with their offices in Basingstoke.

Marketing Co-ordinator, Responsibilities:

Write and co-ordinate engaging copy for tour brochures

Support the co-ordination of social media activity

Create new website pages to promote product

Proof, format and load tour reports

General admin tasks, including the co-ordination of marketing activities

Marketing Co-ordinator, Skills Required:

Previous marketing experience, ideally within digital marketing

Experience of creating and managing social media campaigns

Experience of writing and proofing copy

Travel industry experience an advantage but not essential.

Additional Information:

Paying up to £26K

Hybrid working with their offices in Basingstoke

Working Mon – Thur 09.00 – 17.00 and Friday 09.00 – 16.30

Excellent career progression opportunities

26 days holiday plus bank holidays

To apply for this Marketing Co-ordinator please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59405

Don’t keep a good thing to yourself

We grow our business through referrals, so please don’t keep us to yourself. If you think we’re doing a good job and know of someone who would benefit from our services, please pass on their name and number to me and I promise we will follow it up. Many thanks.

C&M Travel Recruitment is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy. We are committed to equality of opportunity for all candidates. For more opportunities, please visit www.candm.co.uk