Marketing Co-Ordinator

C&M Travel Recruitment  •  GBP 24,000 - 26,000 Hourly + Commission
Work location: Basingstoke, Hampshire
Industry : Travel Marketing Media
Sector : Tour Operator or Guide
Department : Marketing
Employment Type : Full-Time, Permanent
Work Sponsorship : Local contract only
Experience : No experience required
Vacancies : 1
Job Status : Active
Job Description

Marketing Co-ordinator: This small niche Tour Operator are seeking a Marketing Co-ordinator to undertake a varied marketing role. Paying up to £26K, Hybrid with their offices in Basingstoke.

Marketing Co-ordinator, Responsibilities:

  • Write and co-ordinate engaging copy for tour brochures
  • Support the co-ordination of social media activity
  • Create new website pages to promote product
  • Proof, format and load tour reports
  • General admin tasks, including the co-ordination of marketing activities

Marketing Co-ordinator, Skills Required:

  • Previous marketing experience, ideally within digital marketing
  • Experience of creating and managing social media campaigns
  • Experience of writing and proofing copy
  • Travel industry experience an advantage but not essential.

Additional Information:

  • Paying up to £26K
  • Hybrid working with their offices in Basingstoke
  • Working Mon – Thur 09.00 – 17.00 and Friday 09.00 – 16.30
  • Excellent career progression opportunities
  • 26 days holiday plus bank holidays

To apply for this Marketing Co-ordinator please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59405

