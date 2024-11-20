Marketing Co-OrdinatorC&M Travel Recruitment • GBP 24,000 - 26,000 Hourly + Commission
Marketing Co-ordinator: This small niche Tour Operator are seeking a Marketing Co-ordinator to undertake a varied marketing role. Paying up to £26K, Hybrid with their offices in Basingstoke.
Marketing Co-ordinator, Responsibilities:
- Write and co-ordinate engaging copy for tour brochures
- Support the co-ordination of social media activity
- Create new website pages to promote product
- Proof, format and load tour reports
- General admin tasks, including the co-ordination of marketing activities
Marketing Co-ordinator, Skills Required:
- Previous marketing experience, ideally within digital marketing
- Experience of creating and managing social media campaigns
- Experience of writing and proofing copy
- Travel industry experience an advantage but not essential.
Additional Information:
- Paying up to £26K
- Hybrid working with their offices in Basingstoke
- Working Mon – Thur 09.00 – 17.00 and Friday 09.00 – 16.30
- Excellent career progression opportunities
- 26 days holiday plus bank holidays
To apply for this Marketing Co-ordinator please either apply online, email your c.v to amy@candm.co.uk or call Amy on 02073971284 quoting Ref: AM59405
