Contracts Manager – Travel – Manchester / Hybrid – Up to £45,000. A fantastic opportunity to join this award winning and well-established travel business in the capacity of a hotel contractor.

Contracts Manager Responsibilities

Reduce dependency on bed banks and third parties through the engagement and contracting of hotels to secure the best possible rates and deals to deliver value to the customers.

Onboard new hotels from contracting to activation on the companies platform.

Maintain mutually beneficial relationships with key stakeholders and consistently monitor product quality.

Securing exclusive added value with key partners.

Resolve any standard or service level issues with suppliers.

Work cross functionally to support the stimulation of growth in bookings, room nights and revenue.

Contracts Manager Skills Required

Prior experience of hotel contracting / purchasing gained in the travel industry,

An understanding of the technology available to support hotel contracting and the systems / processes to contract efficiently.

Excellent communication, negotiation and stakeholder management skills.

IT Literate and able to use Word, Excel etc.

Contracts Manager Additional Details

A basic salary up to £45,000 per annum depending on experience

Once settle into the business (around 12 weeks) the role cal be hybrid (3 in and 2 out) but in those earlier weeks it is expected to be in the office 4-5 days a week whilst learning systems, processes, different teams etc.

Fantastic benefits, culture and opportunities for progression.

C&M Travel Recruitment is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.