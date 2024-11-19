Contracts ManagerC&M Executive Recruitment • GBP 40,000 - 45,000 Hourly + Commission
|Industry :
|Hotels, Travel Agent or Tour Operator
|Sector :
|Tour Operator or Guide
|Department :
|Executive/Management
|Employment Type :
|Full-Time, Permanent
|Work Sponsorship :
|Local contract only
|Experience :
|5 to 10 Years
|Vacancies :
|1
|Job Status :
|Active
Contracts Manager – Travel – Manchester / Hybrid – Up to £45,000. A fantastic opportunity to join this award winning and well-established travel business in the capacity of a hotel contractor.
Contracts Manager Responsibilities
- Reduce dependency on bed banks and third parties through the engagement and contracting of hotels to secure the best possible rates and deals to deliver value to the customers.
- Onboard new hotels from contracting to activation on the companies platform.
- Maintain mutually beneficial relationships with key stakeholders and consistently monitor product quality.
- Securing exclusive added value with key partners.
- Resolve any standard or service level issues with suppliers.
- Work cross functionally to support the stimulation of growth in bookings, room nights and revenue.
Contracts Manager Skills Required
- Prior experience of hotel contracting / purchasing gained in the travel industry,
- An understanding of the technology available to support hotel contracting and the systems / processes to contract efficiently.
- Excellent communication, negotiation and stakeholder management skills.
- IT Literate and able to use Word, Excel etc.
Contracts Manager Additional Details
- A basic salary up to £45,000 per annum depending on experience
- Once settle into the business (around 12 weeks) the role cal be hybrid (3 in and 2 out) but in those earlier weeks it is expected to be in the office 4-5 days a week whilst learning systems, processes, different teams etc.
- Fantastic benefits, culture and opportunities for progression.
